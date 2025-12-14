Miles Teller Had A Message For Reese Witherspoon After She Spoke About The Decline In Rom-Coms

Miles Teller’s latest 2025 movie release, Eternity, received positive reactions from both critics and fans, and I'd argue it serves as a fresh, new entry in the romantic comedy genre. As it stands, the genre is an interesting spot, and there are some who see it as being in decline, like Resse Witherspoon. The actress -- who's starred in plenty of rom-coms -- recently shared her take on that, and Teller eventually issued a response.

What Reese Witherspoon Said About Rom-Coms

Reese Witherspoon was a guest on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, and she got real about her belief that dating culture has changed. What’s the reason? The Legally Blonde icon theorized that the decline of romantic portrayals in movies and TV have contributed to the decline in youths taking initiative in starting relationships:

I don't know what it is, but I do think these 10 to 15 years where the internet started, social media started, and then we stopped....We started going, 'rom-coms are cringey,' but it was actually where we learned social dynamics. From Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan.

Reese Witherspoon makes a reasonable point. Rom-coms can (theoretically) show today's young people what it's like to have the confidence to pursue love outside of DMs and social media profiles. Movies like Say Anything… and Love Actually even convey messages of not being afraid to make the first move.

Even look at work from the Oscar winner herself, as some of Witherspoon's best roles were in rom-coms. Sweet Home Alabama conveys the lesson of not rushing into a relationship until someone knows themself. The Importance of Being Earnest is also about being truthful from the start. And Just Like Heaven conveys themes in regard to a person putting their guard down to let love in. Witherspoon previously said rom-coms are rewatched more than auteur movies, which could speak to just how well done said movies are.

Miles Teller Weighed In On Reese Witherspoon's Take

Other than Eternity, Miles Teller has had his share of rom-coms, too, like Two Night Stand, The Awkward Moment and The Spectacular Now. So he's definitely familiar with the genre. While discussing his fantasy rom-com with VT, he was told about Reese Witherspoon’s comments regarding the supposed decline of the genre. Here was the talented actor’s adorable response to that:

Well, she needs to make some more! You've got to contribute.

I would never turn down a romantic comedy starring the queen herself! Though it's worth mentioning that Witherspoon did make a rom-com that was released earlier this year, You’re Cordially Invited (which is streaming with a Prime Video subscription). Considering Witherspoon brings her own brand of adorableness and humor into the genre, I’d love for her to keep making such movies that are entertaining and give the youth of today an idea of how to take initiative and ask someone out.

Romance films may not be popping like they did in the ‘90s/'00s and in the decades before those eras. Yet that doesn’t mean good ones haven’t been made. In fact, 2025 has been a great year for rom-coms. Not only has Eternity done well, but Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy was a success as well. Also, critics loved Bowen Yang’s The Wedding Banquet.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, with audiences still seemingly in the mood for love, let’s cross our fingers that we'll see more movies in the rom-com genre for years to come. Let's also hope that Miles Teller and Reese Witherspoon continue to appear in such films as well.