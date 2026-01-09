One Big Preference Jennifer Lawrence Has When Filming Sex Scenes (And Why It Would Have Been ‘Weirder’ If The Hunger Games Was More Sexual)
I dunno if I'd be that pumped about the guy who body painted for camoflauge, either.
Jennifer Lawrence’s approach to nude scenes in her movies has been really refreshing over the last few years. The actress isn’t overly precious about her body, eating grilled cheese between takes on No Hard Feelings, and she even was OK filming lovemaking scenes while she was postpartum after the birth of her second baby. That was on her first day on the set of Die, My Love with Robert Pattinson, too! She’s literally said, ‘I don’t care about nudity’ in interviews and has a healthy relationship with her body as it’s changed over time. Which is why I was surprised to hear the actress does have one big preference when it comes to filming sex scenes.
In a varied interview at 92 NY, the actress opened up about why she really didn’t have a lot of trouble filming sex scenes with Pattinson, despite the fact they did them early on in production. In fact, it seems like it was a whole lot easier doing it before they got to know one another on set, with Lawrence explaining (via People):
She compared working with Rob to working with the pals she’d already known for a hot minute before things got romantic in The Hunger Games and Peeta and Katniss' two kiddos arrive. Her big preference? It's better if she doesn't know the guy well before they film anything sexy.
Luckily for her, things in the romantic department stayed pretty PG in the Hunger Games. There was too much death and drama happening to get much more than a few kisses in, then the movies –like the books– cut ahead to the ending in District 12 with Peeta and Katniss with their kids in the future. As Francis Lawrence said a the time, the series was about "comfort and trauma," no lovemaking required.
Lawrence clearly saw Hutcherson as a pal only, which would have made any lovemaking scenes harder, anyway, though it didn't do anything to combat those "secret relationship" rumors at the time.
Meanwhile, Jennifer Lawrence has already gotten really honest about her latest movie, and how the more “embarrassing” scenes in Die, My Love occurred when director Lynne Ramsey had her and the Twilight actor pretending they were tigers like sheer lunatics, a scene she’s likened to “interpretive dancing” before.
Yes, this movie sounds a bit wild, yes, critics can’t stop talking about Die, My Love, and yes, I am all in on seeing it now that it’s out on the 2026 movie schedule in limited release, Mubi, and VOD.
