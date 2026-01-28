'Horniest Poster I've Ever Seen': Netflix Dropped A Photo For Rachel Weisz's New Show, And Fans Are Rattled

It’s no secret that there are always dozens of new viewing options available to those with a Netflix subscription, and the still-early days of the 2026 TV schedule aren’t letting folks down. Sexy romance fans will soon have Bridgerton Season 4 to enjoy, but a poster just dropped for a 2026 Netflix release starring Rachel Weisz that is, apparently, so horny that it’s got fans seriously rattled.

What’s Rachel Weisz’s New Netflix Show And Why Does The Horny Poster Have Fans Rattled?

As noted, we are firmly in the Bridgerton era, which really woke people up to accepting the horniness of the olden days, and we also have shows like Outlander (which has the most-watched sex scenes on Netflix) and, now, Heated Rivalry (which is doing LGBTQ+ smut right) to help viewers who like spicy shows plant their naughty flags.

It seems that a new series could be added to that list soon, as Rachel Weisz is starring in an upcoming release called Vladimir, which sees her play a married college professor who develops an “all-consuming obsession with her younger colleague,” the titular Vladimir (played by One Day star Leo Woodall). The poster for the show was recently released, and, well…I’ll just let you look at it and then we can see what everyone’s saying about it. Observe:

Sometimes fantasies should stay fantasies. Rachel Weisz and Leo Woodall star in VLADIMIR, a new limited series, coming to Netflix on March 5. pic.twitter.com/UOyNXdOmICJanuary 27, 2026

What can I say? I don’t know if anyone has ever enjoyed a book quite this much, at least not so publicly. My guess is that all of you gentle folks who just looked at Vladimir’s poster know exactly what kind of adult business is being referenced, and that’s also the case for a gaggle of people on X, who simply cannot get over how clearly horny the image is, but also have major questions about the show:

This is the horniest poster I’ve ever seen

this show better be gay cause what is that poster?

the lesbianbaiting with the poster omg

I'm sorry, but giving a poster like that to a straight romance should be forbidden

why did y’all use this poster for a heterosexual plot ?

Alright, if you haven’t guessed by now, the poster, while definitely way down in horn-town, also implies that there will be some sweet lady-on-lady action happening (and probably a lot) in the potential Mummy 4 star’s upcoming show. But, as several comments note, Weisz’s character will apparently become obsessed with her male colleague, so…what gives?

Obviously, the many secrets of this eight-episode series won’t be fully unfurled until it hits the small screen on March 5, but it is worth noting that young Vlad doesn’t join the faculty at this college by himself. Oh, no, friends. He’s joined by his “enigmatic wife,” Cynthia (portrayed by Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star Jessica Henwick). Right now, something tells me that the protagonist’s “fixation” on everything Vlad could include his equally hot wife, but only time will tell.