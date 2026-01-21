One Battle After Another Has A Thrilling Car Chase, And I Was Surprised to Learn It 'Went Through A Lot Of Different Versions'
This was one of my favorite scenes in the movie.
There’s an argument to be made that One Battle After Another is the most action-packed movie on Paul Thomas Anderson’s filmography. There’s no shortage of thrilling moments in the Leonardo DiCaprio-led flick, with perhaps the best of them all being a car chase involving his character, Bob Ferguson, standout newcomer Chase Infiniti’s Willa Ferguson, and Tim, a white supremacist played by John Hoogenakker. I was hooked by the chase, which made me surprised to learn from several One Battle After Another crew members about how this sequence “went through a lot of different versions.”
What One Battle After Another’s Editor Told Me About The Car Chase
During my recent interviews with editor Andy Jurgesnsen and cinematographer Michael Bauman, I was interested to learn what working on the car chase was like for them given how significantly different their respective duties were. For Jurgesnsen, that meant cutting together the sequence alongside Paul Thomas Anderson during postproduction. He mainly focused on how integral sound was for the chase, telling me:
Thanks to a change of heart and ultimate self-sacrifice from Avanti, the bounty hunter who was tasked by Lockjaw to deliver her to a far-right militia, Willa was able to escape from the horrific fate that awaited her there. However, not long after she started driving away, she found herself being tailed by Tim, who was intent on killing her after he’d already dispatched Lockjaw, her biological father (or so he believed). Fortunately, Bob, her actual father, had managed to procure a car for himself and inadvertently ended up driving behind Tim. Andy Jurgesnsen continued in his recollection of how the final version came together in One Battle After Another:
So as tense as it was to watch the car chase, particularly with the peaks and valleys of that long desert road, Jurgesnsen clearly laid out how sound also added to the unsettling vibe. And as he mentioned, it ended with Tim crashing his car into the back of Willa’s, as she learned he was following him, so she parked her car into a blind summit and hid on the side of the road, waiting to hold him at gunpoint. As for the actual shooting of the chase scene…
What One Battle After Another’s Cinematographer Told Me About The Car Chase
During my conversation with Michael Bauman, I asked him if there were any specific notes that Paul Thomas Anderson gave him with his approach to filming the car chase, specifically noting the choice of using the “shaky camera.” The One Battle After Another behind-the-scenes talent answered:
I agree with that, and that sense of speed made it all the more jolting when Tim crashed his car. Bauman also commended how sound was utilized during this sequence, while also drawing attention to how the sun was shining on the actors as the cameras were rolling:
Whatever alternate versions of One Battle After Another’s car chase scene there were, I think most who’ve seen it can probably agree that the version we got was pretty great. It also leaded into arguably the movie’s happiest moment, when Bob and Willa finally reunited and drove away together from the car wreck and Tim’s body. After all they’d been through within the span of just a few days, these characters deserved a heartwarming ending.
One Battle After Another can be streamed with an HBO Max subscription or purchased/rented on home media. The movie won four Golden Globes earlier this month, along with being nominated in five other categories, and we’ll find out later this week if it’s among the nominees for the 98th Academy Awards, which air on the 2026 TV schedule on March 15.
