The ‘Insane’ Story Behind How Michael J. Fox’s Favorite Nikes Became The Signature To Marty’s Back To The Future Style
Now that's heavy!
Every Halloween without fail, you’ll probably see someone channeling Marty McFly’s signature look from Back To The Future. And, as you can imagine the look itself went through a lot of iterations before reaching its final form. But, did you know Michael J. Fox was the person behind Marty’s iconic Nikes? But, it didn’t come without a big “dilemma” that happened behind the scenes before Marty could officially wear the shoes for the classic movie that just turned 40.
Michael J. Fox has shared a bunch of Back To The Future stories in his new book, Future Boy, from why he hated driving the DeLorean to one inconsistency about the movie’s time travel. In the memoir, he also dug into the origin of Marty’s Nikes. In his words:
If you’re not aware, Fox was actually a recast on Back To The Future after Eric Stoltz was initially chosen for the role, and actually even played the role for almost two months. Future Boy has Fox recollecting what it was like to take the role after production had already began, and while simultaneously shooting his sitcom, Family Ties.
In the book, Fox recalled going to a fitting for Marty McFly when the original shoes for the character had been accidentally left at the soundstage. The actor said he suggested the Nikes already around his toes following the snafu, which he describes as his “go-to sneaks” at the time that were perfect for “skateboarding and duckwalking and kicking around – everything Marty needed to do”. He continued:
It totally makes sense that production would need a few pairs of Marty’s shoes in order to land on the look, but that initially posed a problem considering his specific pair were out of print. Determined to go with Fox’s pick of sneakers, producer Frank Marshall made some calls to Nike to figure out if there was a workaround.
He ended up getting in touch with a woman named Pam McConnell, who was running a brand new product placement department at the headquarters in Portland, Oregon. Here’s what happened next:
What a great story! There’s nothing like the power of movies (and marketing) to get Nikes to move some mountains to make Fox’s favorite shoes become Marty’s shoes. It was a good call from Nike too, considering Back To The Future would become one of the best 80s movies, and his sequel would include one of those famous movie futuristic inventions of Nikes with the power laces which the company made happen in 2015 (under a very limited run).
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Michael J. Fox has a lot more stories about what it was like to play Marty McFly in Back To The Future in Future Boy, which is now on bookshelves!
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.