George Clooney Opens Up About How Much He Failed Before ER
It took him a while to find success.
By all accounts, George Clooney is one of the best actors of his generation and one of the most accomplished stars in the history of Hollywood. Clooney’s wave of success began in earnest in the ‘90s, when he landed the role of Dr. Doug Ross on NBC’s ER, which became a success. However, before taking on the role of the noble and suave medical practitioner, Clooney had to pay his dues and that meant experiencing his share of failures. The fan-favorite actor reflected on that part of his career while speaking with CinemaBlend.
Clooney spoke with us while promoting his 2025 movie release, Jay Kelly, which sees him play a seasoned actor struggling with personal regrets from his past. Considering the character’s journey, CinemaBlend asked Clooney how his own life and career compare to Jay’s. Clooney opined that unlike him, Jay found success early on and, as he explained, it took him some time to find his own footing within show business:
That’s a lot of pilots and TV shows to go through before landing a steady gig. The Facts of Life, The Golden Girls, Roseanne and even a sitcom called E/R are just a few of the credits George Clooney landed early in his career. Of course, it’s far from uncommon for an actor to move from job to job before having their breakthrough. (Just ask David Harbour, who likened his own path to Clooney’s.) Despite those struggles, Clooney now appreciates how those (and his loved ones) have helped ground him:
The Gravity star shares those children with wife Amal Clooney, who he’s been happily married to since 2014. While the couple maintains a sense of privacy for the sake of their family, the details they have shared suggest they enjoy their lives together. Funny enough, the two have watched ER together, and George humorously explained that he got in some trouble with Amal due to Dr. Ross’ skirt-chasing tendencies.
It really goes without saying that George Clooney has come a long way from playing one of the most iconic TV doctors of all time. He’s long since moved to film, headlining massive films like Out of Sight, Three Kings, the Ocean’s trilogy and Michael Clayton. Of course, we can’t forget that TV, as Clooney put it, was his “launching pad,” and I’m glad he’s gained such a keen sense of perspective from the ups and downs of his decades-long journey as an actor.
Check out his work in Jay Kelly, which is now playing in select theaters and will be available for Netflix subscription holders to stream starting on December 5. Also, any ER fans out there should know all 15 seasons of the show (five of which star Clooney as a regular cast member) are streamable with an HBO Max subscription.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
