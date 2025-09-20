The Wild Battlestar Galactica Plotline Katee Sackhoff Admits She Totally Missed The Boat On
Even as Katee Sackhoff’s popularity increases thanks to projects like The Mandalorian (which, unfortunately, messed with her confidence), the 2025 movie Fight or Flight and the upcoming Carrie miniseries, Battlestar Galactica continues to be an important part of her life. The actress played Kara “Starbuck” Thrace in then-Sci-Fi Channel series that reimagined Glen A. Larson’s same-named sci-fi show from the late ‘70s. And yet, Sackhoff evidently wasn’t in the loop on everything that happened on the 2000s Battlestar Galactica, because she missed out on one of the show’s wilder plotlines.
This came to light on The Sackhoff Show when she was talking with Charisma Carpenter, who played Cordelia Chase on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel. As Carpenter started to talk about she never knew that Buffy’s mom died, Sackhoff said:
Considering Starbuck wasn’t involved with this plotline at all, I’m not terribly surprised Katee Sackhoff didn’t know about it if she’s never gone back to watch Battlestar Galactica from start to finish. And honestly, this was one of the weirder story beats from the series.
It saw Colonel Saul Tigh sleeping with Caprica Six, who was unaware at the time he was one of the Final Five Cylons. However, she learned the truth upon getting pregnant, and not only did they grow closer from there, but her baby would have been the first to be born from two procreating human Cylon models. However, once Saul’s wife Ellen, another one of the Final Five, returned, Tigh and Caprica’s relationship started to deteriorate, and then Caprica lost the baby.
Now all of that is wild enough on its own, but then you have to remember how the Final Five (which also included Galen Tyrol, Sam Anders and Tory Foster) were the last survivors of the humanoid Cylon race on the first Earth. Not only did they arrange the truce between the humans and Centurions created by the Twelve Colonies, they also created the eight humanoid models of this era and gave them resurrection technology. So in a sense, Tigh was the “father” who was sleeping with his “daughter,” Six.
Yeah, I don’t particularly care to get more into the weeds with that aspect of Battlestar Galactica, but I do like how Katee Sackhoff learned about this while on stage in front of a crowd of people from Tricia Helfer, who played the various Six models. Now I wonder if there are any other plotlines she doesn’t know about. If there are, I hope she learns about them from other cast Battlestar Galactica cast members, as I doubt she has the time to watch the series in its entirety.
