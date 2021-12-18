One Twilight Actor Is Down To Reprise Their Role For A Midnight Sun Movie

As you may have noticed, the last couple of years have made for an unexpected resurgence of Twilight . This can likely be attributed to the 2020 quarantine days when people were revisiting the comfort movies of their past, but Stephenie Meyer also surprised fans with the release of her hotly anticipated alternate version of Bella and Edward’s romance in Midnight Sun. Now that many fans have read the book, we have to wonder if Hollywood will seek to adapt Twilight from Edward Cullen’s perspective .

Three of the actors behind the Cullen Clan recently reunited for the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo: Kellan Lutz, Ashley Greene and Jackson Rathbone. During the panel, Lutz spoke out about his interest in being part of a Midnight Sun movie. In his words (via The Wrap ):

I mean, I love that one. I so wish we could make a movie with that. Emmett has so many more funny lines in that one. It’s awesome.

Kellan Lutz, of course, played Emmett Cullen, one of Edward’s vampire brothers, in all five Twilight movies. During the panel, Jackson Rathbone (known for playing the often silent Jasper Hale) stayed quiet regarding Midnight Sun talk. Greene, on the other hand, who played fan-favorite Alice Cullen , chimed in, sharing that she’d also like to join him in a Midnight Sun movie should it ever happen.

Midnight Sun retells the events of the first Twilight book from the point of view of Edward Cullen instead of Bella Swan. The book that Stephenie Meyer held from fans for over a decade when it was leaked on the internet while she was in the middle of writing, hit bookshelves last summer , and it has held Amazon's bestsellers for YA fiction since.

In all honesty, adapting Midnight Sun would be difficult , but if it could be done it could be done one of two ways. The first way is with the entire original cast reprising their roles, but with the spin being Edward Cullen’s story this time. In that instance, there are a couple roadblocks in a sense that that includes Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, who are major stars. One of them is set to play Batman, the other up for a Best Actress Oscar. Both are likely not jumping at the idea of playing these characters from their past after giving years to the craze.

Additionally, the actors are older than they were when they made the first Twilight movies, and yet Midnight Sun follows their characters when they are supposed to be resembling teenagers. Don’t get me wrong, the main cast still looks great, but it would just be odd. The second way you could make a Midnight Sun movie is by treating it like a remake/reboot of the franchise from the perspective of Edward instead of Bella.

Perhaps it could be a mix of the two, and actors like Kellan Lutz and Ashley Greene could find themselves different roles in a new Twilight movie. We’ll have to think about this more. Either way, it’s great to hear the Cullen Clan is back together and still into their vampire roots.