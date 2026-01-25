‘Holes Was Horrible’: Shia LaBeouf Explains Why He Didn’t Enjoy Filming The Disney Movie, And It Sounds Super Chaotic
Now I really don't want to go and dig those holes.
Shia LaBeouf first rose to fame starring in Disney’s Channel’s Even Stevens, but it was 2003’s Holes that got his film career going. LaBeouf starred as lead protagonist Stanley Yelnats in the cinematic adaptation of Louis Sachar’s same-named novel, and the movie was met with positive critical reception. More than two decades later, I know I’m not alone in considering it one of the more underrated House of Mouse offerings worth streaming with your Disney+ subscription, but LaBeouf has now gone into great detail about his “horrible” experience filming Holes.
The actor was asked if he liked working on Holes during a fan Q&A at Steel City Comic-Con. He didn’t mince words with his response, captured by @TreyEversman. LaBeouf first recalled how though he considered Holes his “first real job” following his TV work, it was jolting when Disney moved him over to the popular family movie because he’d built “a family, a tribe” with the cast and crew of Even Stevens, and now he was in this “new tribe.” He continued:
Jon Voight and Sigourney Weaver respectively starred in Holes as Mr. Sir and Warden Walker, respectively. The latter ran the juvenile detention camp where Stanley Yelnats was sent to, and the former assisted her in running the operation, from disciplining the inmates to shooting any yellow-spotted lizards that wandered on sight. It sounds like things got tense between Voight and Shia LaBeouf’s father because of Voight’s method acting choice, and clearly the hitting on Sigourney Weaver didn’t help.
But that was just the start of Shia LaBeouf’s troubles on Holes. Needless to say it was hot filming the movie out in the desert, but actually performing scenes inside of one of those holes was way worse. As LaBeouf explained:
That sounds brutal, and I do not envy those kids for having to act under such extreme heat, even if they were required to get out after five minutes no matter what. Shia LaBeouf then talked about the time he witnessed his costar Jake M. Smith, who played Squid, being literally blasted out of his trailer:
Shia LaBeouf capped off this portion of the panel by saying that Holes was a “pretty intense shoot,” and that he’s not sure if a company like Netflix could get away with that kind of stuff happening on a movie these days. It’s unfortunate LeBeouf and the other actors had to endure such conditions, although at least when it came to Jon Voight, that encounter between the elder actor and his father didn’t stop them from working together again. They later costarred in 2007’s Transformers and 2024’s Megalopolis, though the latter collaboration only happened when they made amends after getting into a heavy phone argument years earlier, as was revealed in the documentary Megadoc.
Although a Holes TV adaptation was announced around this time last year, word came in last month that Disney+ decided to not move forward with the series following the production of the pilot. So this movie will continue to be the only book-to-screen adaptation of this entry on Louis Sachar’s body of work. Meanwhile, as of August 2025, it’s unclear if Shia LaBeouf’s next movie, Angel of Death, will move forward due to creative clashes between the director and its coproducers, per World of Reel.
