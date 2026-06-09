Bryan Cranston Revealed Breaking Bad Detail That Makes Me Enjoy Pivotal Walt And Jesse Scene Even More
Cranston is quite the convincing performer, to say the least.
Breaking Bad is a show filled with character tragedies of all sizes and flavors, but one scene that still bludgeons my brain all these years later is Brock’s poisoning, since that was one of the most unforgivable acts. (If any character actions that go down throughout the 2026 TV schedule even come close, I’ll be surprised.) Brock’s situation specifically led to one of the show’s most dramatic Walt and Jesse scenes, and Bryan Cranston has made the sequence all the more powerful to me with a BTS reveal.
Cranston, somewhat fresh off his 2026 Emmys win for his wild and mostly soundless performance in The Studio’s Season 1 finale, sat with fellow Vince Gilligan alum Rhea Seehorn (of Better Call Saul and Pluribus fame) and Variety to talk about working with one of television’s most celebrated creators. The two Emmy winners addressed the fact that Gilligan (and Saul co-creator Peter Gould) are known for holding off on giving actors scripts for future installments. As one might imagine, that detail brought interesting wrinkles to certain scenes, such as the aforementioned argument.
The scene in question took place in the back half of Season 4’s “End Times,” with Jesse holding Walt at gunpoint while accusing him of poisoning Andrea’s son, which Walt denies with heightened efficiency. Here’s how Cranston described playing out that dialogue without knowing the truth:
That all makes sense as an actor playing a character who, despite much evidence suggesting otherwise, often comes across as somewhat empathetic to those closest to him. But then Walt is also as desperate as characters can be, which also plays into his overtly frightened responses.
Of course, Walt DID poison Brock, so that entire scene is really an exercise in extreme duplicitousness. Which Cranston addressed when he continued, saying:
Gotta love that even Bryan Cranston seemed surprised to learn just how dark his character's actions could be. But did he really believe his own acting in that scene? Maybe so. When Rhea Seehorn asked him if he'd have played that argument any differently knowing the truth, to which he responded with:
Even knowing that Walt was responsible for so much of the horrible sh-t that happened in Breaking Bad, I still probably would have believed him during that exchange, given how hardcore Cranston's acting was. We're all just trusting Jesses deep down, I guess.
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The wonders of the Breaking Bad-verse will likely never cease to make themselves known. All episodes can be streamed via Netflix subscription while waiting for Rhea Seehorn's return as Carol in Pluribus Season 2, which will presumably find its way back into our lives in 2027 via Apple TV subscription.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
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