Will Among Us Come Back For Season 2? The Showrunner Told Me What He'd Love To See

Warning! The following contains spoilers for Among Us! Stream the series with a Paramount+ subscription, and read at your own risk!

Paramount+ surprise dropped Among Us on its platform recently and brought the acclaimed video game series to television with a stellar voice cast. With all episodes dropping at once on the 2026 TV schedule, some fans have already barreled through the entire thing and want more. If creator Owen Dennis has a say, Season 2 is a possibility, but he has an idea to make the series an anthology, rather than giving it a direct follow-up.

As Season 1 ended, Elijah Wood's Green was outed as the imposter, and Red and Purple ejected the remaining alien eggs into space before reaching Industria. It feels like a conclusive end to the adventure, though Dennis told me in an interview that he has a plan for Among Us to continue if he's approached to do so:

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I love anthologies. I love them. I love Alfred Hitchcock Presents, I love Twilight Zone, I love Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. I love that show. I often think in terms of anthology, and I would say, I'm not gonna go totally into it, but I would say maybe the idea is that, like, hey, what if there's another season and it was similar characters, the same characters. What if we kind of changed the order of the murders, what would happen to the story? Things like that could be really cool. I won't delve too much into it, but I do think that there is an anthology way to do this that'd be really cool.

It's not the direction I expected another season of Among Us would go, but I'm here for it. I would love to see the story reimagined all over again, with other characters given a bigger spotlight. I know from Solar Opposites that Dan Stevens has great voice acting chops, so it was tragic to see his Blue killed off so soon.

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As of writing, we have no idea whether Paramount+ has plans to renew Among Us for another season. The surprise drop, paired with all the episodes landing at once, will likely into the number of people who streamed the series, but that may not factor into a potential renewal. It's possible Season 2 is secretly already in the works, but we can only speculate.

For those who have yet to watch, I love the general vibe of Among Us. It's certainly made for an older audience, which may shut out some of the kids that play the game out of it, but I'd even go so far as to suggest it may be one of the best animated shows I've seen in a minute. I guess it's another notch in the belt for video games, which is already having one of the best years at the movies.

Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year

Among Us and many other great shows are available to stream right now on Paramount+. Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. But if you want to watch your favorite shows and movies, and save some money doing so, sign up for an annual plan.

Among Us Season 2 seemingly won't happen unless the series gets a huge response from people who want to see it. Plus, there's already some other great stuff on Paramount+, and it's worth having for those looking to stream great sci-fi and animated shows.