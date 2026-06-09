A Tweet About A 19-Year-Old 'Swallowed By A Sperm Whale' Led The Whalefall Book To Get That Movie Deal
Dive into the story behind Whalefall.
It’s a big year for book-to-screen adaptations, but I’ve never heard a story about how a bestseller was turned into a movie like the one for Whalefall. The thrilling novel from Daniel Kraus became a New York Times bestseller back in 2023, and is already a movie on the 2026 release calendar thanks to the very modern way the author pulled in the Whalefall filmmaker into the movie’s premise.
CinemaBlend heard this story while we were at the trailer launch event for Whalefall in Los Angeles, CA on Monday night. Here’s what writer/director Brian Duffield said about how he stumbled on making the movie:
Isn’t it wild how a single post on social media can inspire a filmmaker into making a whole movie? The Whalefall trailer just dropped online by 20th Century Studios and can be seen in the video above. As Duffield continued:
Whalefall is about a young man named Jay (played by Austin Abrams) who used to scuba dive a lot with his father Mitt (Josh Brolin), but they didn’t have the best relationship. When Mitt dies in the ocean, Jay goes on a scuba dive in search for his dad’s remains, but instead he gets swallowed by a whale. Duffield also added this when talking about adapting the material:
Whalefall is a thriller that tackles Jay’s grief associated with losing his father, but on a visual and technical level Duffield needed to make the experience of being swallowed by a whale feel immersive and realistic. He could luckily lean on the research that Whalefall’s author already did for the book. As a book worm myself, I know I'm very excited by the idea of the author being so close to the movie, along with the unique concept itself.
When talking about Whalefall, Brian Duffield also likened it to two of the best space movies The Martian and Gravity, since both movies also involve a person dealing with intense emotions while getting stuck somewhere. It’ll be interesting to see how Whalefall compares to these films with the main character spending most of the movie stuck inside the belly of a whale rather than in space.
Oh, and you know a little movie called Weapons? It was one of our favorite movies of 2025 and starred both Abrams and Brolin. We can’t wait to see this reunion between the actors in a completely different film. Whalefall is coming to theaters on October 16.
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Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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