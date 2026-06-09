Why Did Nick Reiner's Lawyer Step Away From Rob And Michelle Reiner Case? He Finally Spoke Out

Rob and Michele Reiner's death in December 2025 is still sending shockwaves through the entertainment industry, especially as their son Nick is going through the legal system as the prime suspect and defendant in their case. Reiner's attorney Alan Jackson ended up withdrawing from the case, and now we have more information about what went into that decision. And yes, money seems to be involved.

The public wondered how Reiner was paying for his attorney, given how expensive representation can be. TMZ acquired a declaration that Nick Reiner reportedly wants Alan Jackson back as his attorney, although he'll need to make sure the money is available. As the outlet reports, Jackson and his legal team started working on Reiner's case because they were under the impression that the money was coming. As the attorney put it:

Had I not received assurances that funding would be provided, I would not have diverted these firm resources, interrupted existing professional commitments, or directed my firm to undertake the extensive work described above on the same basis.

When the money never came, the lawyer ended up removing himself from Nick Reiner's defense team. While he originally got to work thanks to the "urgent need" of representation, the lack of funds reportedly forced his hands. But if things change and Reiner gains access to the trust fund money that was originally set up for him, Jackson is seemingly open to representing Rob and Michele's son.

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As People reports, Nick Reiner is trying to gain access to those funds that were saved for him by his late parents. He's filed a petition to try and get that money, and therefore pay his legal team. The outlet quoted his petition, part of which reads:

Nick loved his parents, and he is devastated by their deaths. But the facts about what did and did not happen to them are not at issue in this Trust litigation.

Rob and Nick Reiner had an argument shortly before the Reiner's death, and Nick has maintained he was struggling mentally prior to allegedly killing his parents. He'd like access to a trust fund his late parents set up for him, because the lack of money has negatively impacted his legal team. And if Alan Jackson is going to return to work, Reiner is going to need more money to pay him.

Nick Reiner has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the death of his parents. He plead not guilty due to insanity, thanks to his poor mental state. He maintains he should have access to at least half of his trust fund, which comes in at a reported $1.5 million.

We'll just have to see how things shake out with the trust, and how the money shakes out when Nick Reiner's next pretrial hearing happens in September. Smart money says both the public and Rob and Michele's loved ones will continue monitoring the situation.