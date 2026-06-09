Another Day, Another Big Box Office Win (And This One's Not A Horror Movie)

Some of the biggest movies hitting theaters thus far this year have been unique and non-franchised horror features, which certainly stands apart from the summer blockbuster season of years past. The past few weeks even stand apart from other genre-heavy years, given the the rise of profitable YouTuber filmmakers like Curry Barker and and Kane Parsons. The streaming giant actually plays into another unexpectedly huge box office success, but this one isn’t a horror movie. Not that it isn't creepy...

Alongside Backrooms’ massive theatrical wins — it’s now A24’s most successful release of all time — and Obsession’s unheard of rise in ticket sales across its first weeks, the offbeat animated world of The Amazing Digital Circus made its way into theaters thanks to Fathom Entertainment. Initially set for just a four-day release from June 4-7, the finale episode of ADC broke presale-ticket records for Fathom, and its expectation-bucking earnings were big enough to keep it in theaters for a massive Week 2 expansion.

(Image credit: Glitch Productions)

The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act's First Weekend Box Office

The Amazing Digital Circus has been a viral sensation since its pilot installment was released in October 2023, evidenced by its shift from YouTube exclusive to streaming via Netflix subscription, as well as the aforementioned theatrical bow. Younger audiences are all over the chaotic characters stuck within the vibrant virtual circus, from the nerve-addled jester-dressed Pomni to the purple rabbit Jax.

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That fanbase has been quite rabid about the ninth and final episode, to the point where it went from a planned release in 900 theaters to an expansion that put it on more than 2,200 screens in the U.S. alone. Which means the initial $10 million weekend expectations were eclipsed by its actual numbers. Here are the day-by-day stats:

Swipe to scroll horizontally The Amazing Digital Circus' First Domestic Weekend Box Office Date Daily Earnings Total Earnings Thursday, June 4 $7,880,784 $7,880,784 Friday, June 5 $4,325,537 $12,206,321 Saturday, June 6 $4,703,186 $16,909,507 Sunday, June 7 $3,334,314 $20,243,821

Given that ADC: The Last Act was so successful on the same weekend that the Wayans brothers' franchise-best release for their Scary Movie requel, I wouldn't be surprised to see Pomni, Gangle, Caine and others getting parodied in whatever the seventh spoof movie will be.

At this point, BoxOfficeMojo doesn't have a full rundown of the finale's numbers around the world, only noting sales in Portugal in Norway that totaled over $400,000 when added together. Chances are high that it's pulling in similar numbers in other countries as well, as it was also released in Japan, Latin America and various European countries.

For those who haven't yet had the pleasure, here's the trailer for The Last Act:

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The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Find The Amazing Digital Circus in theaters until Sunday, June 14. Just don't find yourself walking across those checkerboard floors, or you might never get out of there.