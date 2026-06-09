I Wondered How Much Money Dutton Ranch's Rip Would Make As A Foreman In Real Life, And A Rancher Weighed In

Spoilers for Dutton Ranch Season 1, Episode 5 are ahead! Read with caution, and stream the show with a Paramount+ subscription .

Rip has a new job on Dutton Ranch, and he negotiated quite the deal for himself. In the fifth episode to air on the 2026 TV schedule , Cole Hauser’s character took a job at the Jackson family’s 10 Petal Ranch as their foreman. During dinner with Annette Bening’s Beulah Jackson , they discussed his pay for the gig. Since then, I’ve been wondering if the number they landed on is really what someone in that position would make, and a rancher weighed in on it.

Initially, Beulah offers Rip $8,000 per month “plus a truck and a house.” Rip turns down the truck and the house, and Beulah responds to that by offering him $9,000. Rip fires back by asking for $11,000, and 10 Petal’s matriarch agrees to it.

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So, is that wage normal? According to rancher Jessie Jarvis, it’s “pretty inflated.” Telling People what an average ranchhand and foreman make per month, she said:

[On average,] I would say a ranch hand would be closer to the $5,000 a month range. A foreman would be at $6,000 or $8,000. It obviously depends on the region because we have to think about things like cost of living.

So, Rip is making quite a bit more than your average foreman. However, while his pay is “pretty inflated,” it’s not unjustified.

Jarvis went on to explain that the scope of the gig warrants the higher pay. Cole Hauser’s character is looking over a 75,000-acre ranch, according to this report. He’s also supervising a full staff of people who live in the bunkhouse, and they’re taking care of 2,200 head of cattle. Per Drovers (via People), that means this ranch Rip is overseeing would rank in the top 2% of ranches in the United States.

With all that in mind, I’d say his making about $3,000 over the high end of average makes sense. Plus, as the show notes, he used to work for the Dutton family , running one of the nation’s top ranches and managing quite the bunkhouse of cowboys and branded characters . He has the experience to both run 10 Petal and get paid well to do it.

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Therefore, yes, Rip is making more money than your average foreman would, as Jarvis pointed out. However, it’s also not totally unrealistic, especially when you consider the people he’s working for in Dutton Ranch.

Now that we know all that, I’m curious to see how Rip’s relationship with the Jacksons develops. I also can’t wait to see what gets revealed about them through this new partnership. So, you better believe I’ll be tuning in for new episodes of Dutton Ranch as they continue to drop on Fridays on Paramount+.