After All Those Pay Discrepancy Rumors With Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande Shares The Real Story Behind What Happened With Their Wicked Contracts

Over the years, a number of movie musicals won Best Picture at the Oscars, and there's another contender within the genre with Jon M. Chu's Wicked. The first movie has been wildly successful at the box office, and it's clear that it's two stars got quite close throughout filming and press. While there were rumors Ariana Grande was paid much more than Cynthia Erivo, Universal refuted these reports. And now the "We Can't Be Friends" singer has shared the real story behind what happened with their contracts.

The Wicked cast was led by Erivo and Grande, who played protagonists Elphaba and Glinda to perfection throughout the first movie's runtime. What we know about Wicked Part Two is limited, but information about the pair of films are still trickling out. During a SAG-AFTRA Foundation talk (via Deadline) Grande revealed how the pair handled their contracts, offering:

When I got my contract, I called [Erivo], and was like, ‘Hey let’s go through this thing. Let’s go beat by beat through this together and make sure we are aligned in what we need.' If [Erivo needs] something, we need it together. I want us to have each other’s backs. Your problems become my problems and mine become yours.

There you have it. It sounds like, rather than have any major discrepancies in their contracts, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo went through every line of the paperwork to make sure they were both comfortable and supported. So if there was actually a whopping $14 million between their respective paydays, it definitely would have come up during their conversations.

Grande and Erivo might be known for constantly crying during Wicked events, and that type of emotionality is likely due to how much respect they have for each other. Considering the latter actress is playing the lead character Elphaba, being paid millions less than her pop star co-star would have definitely been noticeable. And now both the studio and Grande herself have shut down this rumor. Later in her same talk, she spoke about her relationship with her Tony-winning co-star, offering:

We are friends. We are in a deeply honest relationship outside of the work. I talk to her almost every day. She messages me every day and we are always in conversation…if there’s something that I want her ears on or I want her opinion on, I send it to her. If there’s something she wants my opinion on, she sends it to me. We are always trying to be aligned.

Glinda and Elphaba are best friends in Wicked, and it certainly seems like the pair of acclaimed vocalists have formed that type of bond in real life. And after the long shooting period of the two musical movies, as well as a year of promoting the first film, they're still talking every single day.

Exactly how much Erivo and Grande made for their work on Wicked is unclear, but the way they handled their contracts together made it clear that the pay discrepancy was an act of fiction. And with the second film happening next November, it's only a matter of time before the pair of icons are back on the road together.

The first Wicked movie is in theaters now, and Part Two will follow suit November 21st. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.