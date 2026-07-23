Tom Holland Just Toppled A Major Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rumor, And I Really Want To Believe Him

One of the biggest questions related to any upcoming Marvel movies revolves around Sadie Sink’s mysteriously unspecified new role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which the stars have been keen to troll fans over. The two biggest theories have her playing either Spidey’s comic love interest Gwen Stacey, which seems fitting, or the all-powerful Jean Grey. (With a third avenue being that she’s actually one of the film’s many villains.)

Now, it appears we can remove the mutant telepath from the rumor mill, as Spidey portrayer Tom Holland himself has shut down the notion that Jean Grey will be in Brand New Day at all. In an interview with Natalia Kreuser (via Instagram), the actor was asked point-blank about the X-Men heroine, and he didn’t even craftily attempt to beat around the bush with his answer. As he put it:

Well, she’s not in this movie, but it would be pretty cool.

There you have it, sports fans. Tom Holland, one of the crown kings of MCU spoilers, has seemingly confirmed that Jean Grey will NOT show up during the runtime of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

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I Hope Tom Holland Is Telling The Truth Here

As awesome as it would genuinely be for the MCU's revamped Jean Grey to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it seemingly doesn't make that much sense for these characters' timelines, given the all-around lack of confirmed mutants on this Earth. That will all change with Avengers: Doomsday, which Kevin Feige pretty much explained will wipe out the timeline for Fox's X-Men characters, and then a new lineup of character will rise up to take their places for Secret Wars and beyond.

As such, it would be bizarre for the first new mutant to show up in this movie, five months before Doomsday hits. theaters, right? I think so, unless her arrival plays directly into how the storyline flips things around to set-up Spidey's eventual return in an Avengers sequel. But that just seems too messy for a movie that already has a dozen supporting characters. (O.G. Jean Grey Famke Janssen reportedly isn't in Doomsday, but I'm not sure that necessarily means anything about

Another reason I think we can hopefully trust Tom Holland here is because he's become so known for blabbing about details that others may have kept closer to the vest. And him shutting down rumors about a character's appearance is a more forgivable spoiler than if he'd come out and said exactly who Sink is playing. It's like Marvel producers gave him an olive branch by allowing him to say this one thing.

But maybe he IS lying, or is being controlled by the real Jean Grey to tell fans what she wants us to hear. Check out the interview clip below and see whether or not you think Tom Holland could be fibbing it up for the sake of the mystery.

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A post shared by Natalia Kreuser (@nataliakreuser) A photo posted by on

Whether or not his scout's honor is authentic or not, fans will know for sure who Sink is playing when Spider-Man: Brand New Day swoops and whooshes through theaters on July 31, 2026