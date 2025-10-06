OG X-Men Actors Are Returning For Avengers: Doomsday. What Does Jean Grey Actress Famke Janssen Have To Say?
Jean Grey has spoken.
Before cinematic universes were commonplace the X-Men movies were in theaters. The franchise, which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription, ended with Dark Phoenix and Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox. But a number of the stars of that franchise are reprising their roles in Avengers: Doomsday and now OG Jean Grey Famke Janssen has responded to that news.
What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is very limited, but moviegoers are hyped about the scale of The Russo Brothers' movie. The internet exploded when Doomsday's cast announcement included a number of X-Men stars including James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen and more. While speaking with ScreenRant, Janssen was asked the MCU giving love to the X-Men franchise, offering:
Well, that was honest. Despite her long tenure as Jean Grey, it sounds like Janssen doesn't feel a ton of ownership over the comic book genre or the X-Men movies. But just like fans, she's excited to see her coworkers back on the big screen and playing their signature mutant roles. What's more, it sounds like she's got no idea what is coming. Same, girl.
Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
Disney+ is the home for the MCU, as well as the X-Men franchise. Plans start at $9.99 a month ($11.99 a month starting October 21, 2025) for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month ($18.99 a month starting October 21, 2025) or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.
Janssen's comments might be surprising to some fans, but I think they make a great deal of sense. Her last starring role as Jean was in 2013's The Wolverine, and since then she's only gotten a quick cameo or two. Once more, Sophie Turner took over as this role for X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix. So I think the Taken actress' POV seems both logical and healthy.
Despite Famke Janssen's acclaimed tenure as Jean Grey, she wasn't included with the list of returning X-Men actors who will be reprising their roles in Avengers: Doomsday. Instead that honor goes to James Marsden's Cyclops, Patrick Stewart's Professor X, Ian McKellen's Magneto, Rebecca Romijn's Mystique, Alan Cumming's Nightcrawler, and Kelsey Grammer's Beast. They'll also be joined by Channing Tatum as Gambit, who made his debut in Deadpool & Wolverine.
The public has no idea how the X-Men will factor into the multiversal story of Doomsday. But they'll seemingly be colliding with other hero teams, including the Avengers, New Avengers, and Fantastic Four. Fans think the X-Men's introduction might be tied to The Marvels' credits scene, which featured Beast.
All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list. While Janssen isn't expected to appear as Jean, there are some longtime fans who will likely cross their fingers she gets a cameo. Hey, we can dream.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.