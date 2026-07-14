Brand New Day Producer Explains Why Sadie Sink’s Role Is So Secret (And Points Were Made)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for a few things. One is the impressive rate of new releases hitting theaters and for those with a Disney+ subscription, and the other is the studio's tight security. Case in point: fans still don't know who Sadie Sink is playing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, despite the movie arriving later this month. And producer Amy Pascal revealed how No Way Home actually influenced the top-secret nature of Sink's character.

The trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day featured heroes like Hulk and Punisher, but we haven't seen any footage of the Stranger Things star as of yet. During an interview with our sister outlet SFX Magazine, Pascal name dropped the last Spider-Man movie by saying:

When we had the three Spideys in the last movie, and it was the worst-kept secret in Hollywood, everybody sort of pr‌‌etended no‌t to know, but knew.

She's not wrong. Despite Andrew Garfield lying for a year about returning as Peter Parker, plenty of fans were anticipating all three Spider-Men uniting when seeing No Way Home in theaters. Leaks and rumors about this crossover had followed the movie's production, and that was something that the powers that be were hoping to avoid for Brand New Day.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

There are a number of lingering questions surrounding the upcoming Marvel movie, but Sadie Sink's mysterious role is arguably the biggest. Amy Pascal went on to speak about how important secrecy is for the beloved franchise, offering:

I think people love to be surprised. They don’t really want to know everything. They want the experience of what movies give you, which is shock, awe, and surprise. So I th‌ink in the sa‌m‌‌e wa‌‌y th‌at we’ve been really disciplined, I think that’s what th‌e au‌‌d‌‌ien‌‌ce is also craving.

While folks are eager to find out who Sink is playing in Brand New Day, the producer maintains that fans still want to be surprised. And that's a major reason why the Stranger Things alum's character has been kept under wraps all this time. Now we're just weeks away from answers coming with the movie's release.

Of course, Sadie Sink is used to guarding spoilers after her years as Max in the Netflix series. Her character was in a coma at the end of Season 4, and Sink promoted the fifth and final season without ever revealing what was going to happen to her. So having to keep the secrets of Spider-Man: Brand New Day was just another day at the office for the 24 year-old actress.

Answers will finally come when Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31st as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll just have to see if any of the rumored characters end up being legit, with the most popular being Jean Grey.