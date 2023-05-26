People Loved It When Seth Rogen Dyed His Hair. He Now Reveals Why It Was ‘Objectively Pathetic’

Seth Rogen broke the internet in June 2022 when he posted a video of him sporting bleach-blonde hair. The internet went into a frenzy over his new blonde look. At the time, followers wondered why the comedic movie star had suddenly lighted his locks. Months over the online frenzy, Rogen revealed why the color change was objectively pathetic.

The Sausage Party star finally spilled about his blonde tresses while promoting his new Apple TV+ series Platonic. Rogen mentioned his new look was for the limited series. So, it wasn’t for the life-changing look that online fans thought it was. The Hollywood A-lister opened up about why dying his hair blonde was important for the comedy series.

I remember that happening and being like, ‘If people only knew, I’m not that cool.’ It’s merely a character I’m playing. What’s funny is, in the show, my character is having a midlife crisis. So I’m dating a girl in her twenties, so I bleached my hair because I hear she likes Machine Gun Kelly. What’s funny is it actually looked very good, and I got tons of compliments, but the subtext of a 41-year-old man bleaching his hair blonde is objectively pathetic.

His bleach-blonde locks were just part of Seth Rogen getting into character for the Apple TV+ series. Now, everything makes sense as he was playing a recent divorcee going through a midlife crisis. His look fits the character’s situation perfectly. Unfortunately, as Rogen stated, seeing a man in his 40s dying his hair blonde automatically screams someone trying to recapture their youth.

Despite the color change just being a project, Seth Rogen enjoyed his blonde locks and the response he got from them. The 41-year-old actor mentioned to Newsweek even though everyone enjoyed his new look he couldn’t ignore the correlation between his age and color choice. Rogen spilled what happened after he decided to shave his head.

As good as it looked, I could not ignore the subtext and then I did cut it off, and a lot of my friends were like, I thought you were gonna keep it going, it looked good. And I was like, ’If I did, you would have judged me. I know you would have thought it looked good but you would have thought of me a little differently than you do.

The comedy star just wanted to avoid being called out by his family, friends, and fans once the project was completed. Being the same age as his character could’ve translated to his real-life interactions. So, he had the forethought of cutting the criticism off at the knees before it even started. If you want to relive Rogen’s bleach-blonde era, just look at his viral Instagram reveal below.

If social media isn’t enough, you see Seth Rogen as a blonde Will by watching the first three episodes of Platonic through an active Apple TV+ subscription. Rogen hasn’t set aside his film career for TV as he can currently be heard in theater courtesy of the box office hit The Super Mario Bros. Movie as Donkey Kong. The animated hit is just the first of multiple movies in 2023 set to star Rogen with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem arriving in theaters on August 2.