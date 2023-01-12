Sausage Party: Foodtopia: 5 Quick Things We Know About The Sequel TV Series To The R-Rated Animated Movie

Are you ready for Sausage Party round two? Because I am.

Okay, now that you’re probably done snickering, let’s actually talk about Sausage Party. The R-rated animated flick that released in 2016 was certainly a party for both audiences and critics. The movie itself received mostly positive reviews, and plenty of fans flocked to the theater for its ridiculous and hilarious comedy.

But now, we’re going to be getting another round of it – in television form.

That’s right, Sausage Party is coming back with a sequel in the form of Sausage Party: Footopia, a new series that is sure to get some heads turning. Here are five quick things we know about the upcoming show.

Sausage Party: Foodtopia Will Premiere On Amazon Prime

In this day and age, where a lot of viewers choose streaming services over cable, there have been so many shows that have become successful that you’d never expect to, such as Emily in Paris on Netflix, with even heavy dramas like Squid Game becoming a mega-hit. Now, Sausage Party: Foodtopia is coming our way, and premiering on Amazon Prime, according to the official announcement.

It’s not that surprising that the new series is going to debut on Amazon Prime, out of all the streaming platforms. It would never come out on basic cable (for obvious reasons), and would probably have a hard time getting greenlit even on subscription based channels, so a streaming platform is the best bet.

But, Seth Rogen (who came up with the story, co-wrote, starred, and produced) has also been working with the streamer a lot recently, from his work on the popular TV series, The Boys all the way to the brutal animated series, Invincible , so to see him do another show on the streaming site is great. I hope it’ll end up as one of the best shows on Amazon Prime.

The Show Will Come Out Sometime In 2024 And Have Eight Episodes

Unfortunately, we won’t be adding Sausage Party: Foodtopia to any of our 2023 TV release schedules , because it won’t be coming out just yet. However, we won’t have to wait too long, as Rogen confirmed on Twitter that the sequel series is going to come out sometime in 2024.

He shared a poster that features the name of the show, along with a release window of 2024, as well as several names that are likely attached to star, stating that it will be an “eight-course television event” – meaning it’s going to be eight episodes.

It makes me wonder what they are going to cover for that season length, but now 2024 can’t come soon enough.

Several Of The Original Cast Members Are Set To Return

The original cast of Sausage Party was filled to the brim with stars, such as Rogen, Salma Hayek, even Paul Rudd, and it looks like the sequel series is set to bring back several of those names that we might now know about just yet.

Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, Edward Norton, and David Kumholtz, all from the film, are set to return to the sequel series in their roles. Additionally, Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester will be joining the series in undisclosed parts. Rothwell even posted about her excitement on Twitter :

🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 https://t.co/Xe3NibBFQAOctober 26, 2022 See more

This is already a stellar cast list. Rogen recently showed his dramatic side again with a role in the 2022 movie, The Fablemans . Kristen Wiig has been in several movies since Sausage Party, including Mother!, Where’d You Go, Bernadette and the Wonder Woman sequel, Wonder Woman 1984. In 2022, Edward Norton was one of the stars of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, so hearing that they’re all going to be back for this television series is awesome.

These new cast members are awesome too, such as Natasha Rothwell, who killed it as part of The White Lotus cast in Season 1, and Will Forte has done so many awesome voice roles it’s exciting to see him in another like this.

Plot Details Are Being "Kept Under Wrappers" But Expect Lots Of Heart And Even More Food Puns

I know, I know, we’re all looking for some sort of hints as to what on earth a Sausage Party sequel could entail, but at the time of this writing (January 2023), the story is being kept under wraps – meaning, we really don’t know what is going to happen just yet in Sausage Party: Foodtopia, except that it’s going to have a lot of puns and plenty of heart.

In a statement from Rogen and his producing partner, Evan Goldberg, they said that the series is going to be legendary and continue to be just as crazy (but heartfelt) as the first movie was:

Film used to be the superior art form to television, and we humbly reached the pinnacle of what can be achieved with film in our remarkable opus, Sausage Party. But now that film is completely dead and TV is the forever-king of entertainment, we’ve decided to continue the epic adventures of our culinary crew in the soon-to-be-legendary televised masterpiece, Sausage Party: Foodtopia. It’s got all the heart, double the puns, and triple the food-on-food sex. In other words, it’s exactly what the world needs right now.

Yeah, that’s right – you’re going to get a lot more of that crazy stuff we saw at the end of the movie . I don’t know whether to be excited or scared – mark me down as both.

Seth Rogen And Evan Goldberg Are Teaming Up Again To Produce

As mentioned before, Goldberg and Rogen are coming back to work on this series, which is awesome to see, as the two of them are actually childhood friends and have collaborated on so many projects together. Some big ones obviously include Sausage Party, The Interview, the legendary comedy film, Pineapple Express, and one of my personal favorites, This Is The End.

Most recently, the two worked on The Boys, a truly outrageous superhero show based on the comics of the same name, and just as twisted as you can expect. There’s even an episode titled “Hero-gasm” – so you know what you’re getting yourself into with these two.

Sausage Party: Foodtopia already sounds like it’s going to be a fun time, and while it is more than a year away, we’ll keep you updated with any information we do find out. For now, check out the original movie (as long as you don’t have kids near you) on Tubi.