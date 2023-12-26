Days Before Pete Davidson Canceled Tour Dates, He Allegedly Trashed A Trailer On The Set Of His New Movie Riff Raff

Questions continue to pop up concerning Pete Davidson and his current state of mental health after the actor sparked quite a bit of concern and disappointment by canceling several live stand-up performances at the last minute. As it turns out, those axed performances were allegedly predated by an on-set incident regarding Davidson’s upcoming new movie opposite fellow Saturday Night Live vet Bill Murray.

Pete Davidson's Alleged Trailer-Trashing Incident

Having successfully returned to the SNL stage as guest host for the NBC mainstay’s Season 49 premiere, which included that too-perfect “I’m Just Ken” parody , Pete Davidson is currently in the midst of production for A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints director Dito Montiel’s new comedy Riff Raff, which features such boffo co-stars as Dustin Hoffman, Jennifer Coolidge, Ed Harris, Gabrielle Union and more.

However, it appears the on-set laughter was threatened by the presence of a single paparazzi photographer, whose efforts to cop pics of the movie’s cast allegedly sent Davidson off the deep end. According to In Touch , initial efforts to dissuade the photog’s progress were ignored, which is said to have angered the Meet Cute co-star to the point where he attempted to engage in a personal confrontation.

Rather than any peaceful outcomes, the incident allegedly made Davidson so angry, that after multiple staffers stepped up in an attempt to calm him down, the stand-up vet allegedly stormed off, which is when he’s said to have trashed his personal trailer. Details about the damage done weren’t revealed, but it sounds like the reported outburst didn’t turn his coworkers against him. According to the source:

He’s a good guy and everyone likes him. He’s obviously going through something right now and people are worried about him.

This latest report about the former Saturday Night Live cast member's antics comes around half a year after fans previously showed concern about Davidson's mental health struggles. In June 2023, his then-new pet purchase sparked PETA's public outrage, and the comedian responded with an expletive-filled voicemail, with fans split on how that situation was handled.

Then, just weeks later, Davidson was charged with reckless driving over an incident earlier in the year when he and former girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders drove into the side of someone's house. By the end of the month, the actor had checked himself into rehab citing struggles with PTSD and borderline personality disorder.

Pete Davidson's Canceled Stand-Up Performances

While it's not clear whether or not the the alleged incident on the set of Riff Raff had anything to do with his planned slate of stand-up performances going into the Christmas holiday, Pete Davidson made the decision to suddenly pull the plug on multiple comedy shows during the final weeks of 2023. Less than three hours before he was set to take the stage at New York City's Beacon Theatre, the establishment shared the disappointing news with hopeful attendees that the December 22 and 23 shows were no longer happening, and that refunds would be quickly dispersed.

No reason was given for the sudden reversal in plans, with the Beacon sharing only this on Instagram Stories (via Sportskeeda) to address the change:

We thank you for your understanding and look forward to your continued patronage.

It'd be one thing if those were the only shows that were shelved, but they were only the first. Here's a current rundown of the cities where Davidson will no longer be putting shows on in the immediate future:

San Antonio, TX (Dec 26)

Chattanooga, TN (Dec 30)

Atlanta, GA (Dec 31)

Pittsburgh, PA (Jan 2)

Louisville, KY (Jan 3)

Milwaukee, WI (Jan 4)

At this time, the next show that has yet to be cancelled or postponed is his January 6 spot in Mashantucket, CT, at the Foxwoods Resort Casino, with another two days of shows still current for Medford, MA, and Reading, PA.

Here's hoping everything is on the up and up regarding Pete Davidson's mental state and general health, and that taking a break from on-stage comedy isn't a symptom of larger issues.