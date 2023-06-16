Pete Davidson Charged With Reckless Driving For Beverly Hills Car Crash Earlier This Year

Following a car crash about three months ago in Beverly Hills, Pete Davidson has been charged with reckless driving. The S.N.L. alum and Chase Sui Wonders were involved in a collision that involved them crashing into a house, and no one was injured because of it.

The L.A. Country District Attorney's office charged Davidson with one count of reckless driving according to TMZ . No one was hurt in the crash, and it's unknown how the comedian lost control of his car before it ran into the house. The cops also do not believe that he was under the influence, and they didn't arrest him.

The crash happened after Pete Davidson lost control of his Mercedes-Benz in the Flats neighborhood. He then jumped the curb, hit a fire hydrant, skidded across the lawn, and crashed into the side of the house by the living room, causing a window to come out of its frame. It was also noted that the King of Staten Island star was driving at a high-speed rate.

When Davidson and his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders crashed into the side of a Beverly Hills home, a 16-year-old girl was the only person at home when the collision happened. She said she thought she was in the middle of an “earthquake” when it happened, and her father, who wasn’t home, said that his daughter was left “a bit” traumatized by the incident.

(Image credit: A24)

While the incident was damaging, the man reportedly had no plan to sue Davidson over the crash. He also said, though the actor wasn’t specifically named, that the Saturday Night Live alum and Wonders apologized for what happened.

However, it was made clear later that Davidson could face criminal charges later on as what happened was investigated. TMZ speculated that the possible punishment for this could be up to 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine and a knock on his driver’s license.

Other than the fact that he’s been charged, we don’t know much else about the legal consequences of the crash. As more updates come, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.

This news about Pete Davidson being charged comes in the middle of his show Bupkis’ run on the 2023 TV schedule . The show has a stacked cast and features some of Davidson's friends as well as both the comedian and his girlfriend. This marks the second time they’ve worked together as they met on the set of the A24 horror comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies. Along with the semi-autobiographical Peacock comedy, the actor also appeared in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and had a cameo in Fast X this year.

As more news develops about this car crash and Pete Davidson’s reckless driving charge we’ll be sure to keep you updated.