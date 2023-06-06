Pete Davidson Just Sent PETA An Expletive-Filled Voicemail After They Called Him Out For Purchasing A Dog

It would seem that Pete Davidson has become the latest Hollywood star to find himself at odds with PETA. Days ago, he purchased a dog alongside girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders and, this week, the animal rights entity chastised Davidson for buying the pooch. In a statement, one of the organization's officials called the Saturday Night Live alum’s decision to buy instead of adopting from a shelter “tragic.” Well, the star wasn’t all that happy about those sentiments, as he’s since responded by sending the group an expletive-filled voicemail.

What Did Pete Davidson Say To PETA In The Voicemail?

The Bupkis star reportedly bought a cavapoo from Citipups, which is reportedly a dog breeder based in New York City. Daphna Nachminovitch – the Senior VP of Cruelty Investigations at the animal-loving organization – was the person who ultimately released the message condemning him for the purchase. Her sentiments were shared with TMZ , which later received the voicemail message left by the comedian. In it, he addresses Nachminovitch by name and drops a few f-bombs while explaining why he bought the canine:

Hi, my name’s Pete Davidson, this message is for Daphna. Thank you so much for making comments publicly that I didn’t adopt a dog. I just want to let you know I’m severely allergic to dogs, so I have to get a specific breed. I’m only not allergic to cavapoos and those types of dogs. And my mom’s fucking dog, who’s two years old, died a week prior, and we’re all so sad. So I had to get a specific dog. So why don’t you do your research before you fucking create news stories for people, because you’re a boring, tired… Fuck you, and suck my dick.

His mention of the reason he purchased the hound matches up with what sources previously claimed. The Suicide Squad alum has since explained his rationale for buying instead of adopting. But despite knowing his situation, the animal rights activists still aren’t enthused.

How Did PETA Respond To The Message?

Shortly after the group got a hold of the voicemail, it released a statement in which it expressed condolences to the Davidson family over the loss of its dog. An official went on to say, however, that despite the tragedy, the actor should “know in his heart that there's no excuse for buying a dog.” Said person also derided him for allegedly “propping up the puppy mill industry” as opposed to visiting a local shelter. All in all, the team hopes that the comic will “do the right thing” next time by choosing to adopt. The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals threw in more thoughts as well:

If Pete had done his research, he would know that there’s no such thing as a hypoallergenic dog, that at least a quarter of dogs in shelters are purebreds, and that Petfinder has listings for homeless dogs of every breed under the sun, including the one he purchased.

TMZ later reached out to Pete Davidson to get some clarity on the voicemail. When addressing the tone of his message, the entertainer attributed it to the grief that he, his mother and sister have felt since their dog passed away. He also admitted to being even more “upset” because the organization made a “public example” of him and his loved ones during their time of bereavement. As for his recent purchase, Davidson claimed that he didn’t know he could “adopt a specific hypoallergenic dog,” believing “it wasn't an option.”

As of right now, it looks like neither side is willing to budge when it comes to their respective positions. Both evidently feel very strongly and, as a result, it’s difficult to say whether they’ll find some kind of common ground.