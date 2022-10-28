Phoebe Bridgers Seemingly Defends Amber Heard, Weighs In On The Public’s Consumption Of The Depp Trial

There are messy celebrity break-ups, and then there’s Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The two have had a years-long legal battle, and things got especially heated when they met in a Virginia courthouse over their defamation case. And with cameras in the courtroom , the court of public opinion also took sides on the complicated situation. Singer Phoebe Bridgers seemingly defended Heard recently, weighing in on the public consumption of the Depp trial.

In the weeks where Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were facing off in court, it absolutely dominated the news cycle. This was at least partly because folks were able to watch it all play out from the comfort of their homes, watching as both actors took the stand for days at a time. Phoebe Bridgers, who previously put her support behind Heard on social media, spoke to Teen Vogue about the way that the public responded to the Heard/Depp lawsuits, which included serious allegations of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse. The “Motion Sickness” singer opened up by saying:

I think that there's been this falsehood — and I think queer people are included in this — of having to be the perfect victim, or the perfect survivor, or the perfect representation for your marginalized community. If Amber Heard exhibited any neurotic behavior, it was held against her. Then Johnny Depp, out of his mouth, admitted some of the most violent, crazy shit in court, and it's somehow like, people aren't surprised?

Phoebe Bridgers certainly didn’t mince words here, and offered her take on the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial that we saw play out before our eyes. And she’s specifically examining the way that the public reacted to Heard’s behavior when compared to things that Depp admitted to during his testimony. This comes as the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has been in the midst of a serious comeback , spanning multiple industries.

As previously mentioned, cameras were in the courtroom for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial earlier this year. Every frame was dissected as a result, and moments from both of their testimonies went viral, and were made into countless memes. People sounded off online and took sides, with the discourse even going so far as Starbucks tip cups .

During this time, the court of public opinion largely came down against Amber Heard, as she was convicted on three counts of defamation and ordered to pay her ex-husband a whopping $10 million . And Phoebe Bridgers seems to have an issue with the way the conversation has vilified only one half of the former pair. The way the Depp/Heard defamation trial became a public spectacle stood in juxtaposition with the serious allegations made by both parties.