One Piece Of Advice Hugh Jackman Has For Anyone Lucky Enough To Work On A Movie With Ryan Reynolds

Few actor duos have been proven to be as hilarious as the pairing of Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds. By now, a number of fans are surely aware of the Reynolds/Jackman feud and how it’s involved the two stars taking painfully funny jabs at each other. All of the jokes aside, though, the two are good friends, which is why they enjoy collaborating with each other. Jackman recently shared some insight into what it’s like to work with the Canadian actor, as she shared some keen advice that gives one an idea of how Reynolds works.

When the two Marvel stars first worked together on the set of X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2007, Hugh Jackman was a bonafide movie star while Ryan Reynolds hadn’t become the box office draw he is today. Needless to say, both men are on equal professional footing now. Reynolds was recently profiled by THR, and the outlet spoke to Jackman as part of the piece. The Australian actor not only praised his friend’s instincts as a creative but also issued a warning to anyone who might be tempted to give Reynolds a fancy trailer:

Actually, his superpower is that he’s written five different versions of every scene and he’s writing right up until the minute you’re shooting. … He’s never getting in it. He’s going to turn up on set and not going to leave the set because he wants to be in the middle of it.

It sounds like the Proposal actor isn’t all that concerned with fancy digs while he’s in the middle of work, according to the Les Misérables star. That’s some solid praise coming from the man who previously joked that the Vancouver native wasn’t funny like Martha Stewart claimed. Seriously, though, it sounds like the longtime Wolverine actor has respect for his colleague’s commitment to making himself available while working on a project. That kind of commitment is likely a big reason why the Wade Wilson actor continues to work so steadily.

Hugh Jackman has worked with Ryan Reynolds’ latest collaboration was the box office hit Deadpool & Wolverine. Ultimately, Jackman reached out about returning as Logan – following various attempts by Reynolds to convince him to reprise the role. Directing the pair on that Marvel Cinematic Universe film was Shawn Levy, who’s worked with Reynolds on multiple occasions as well. After collaborating with Reynolds on three films, Levy had some strong praise for him as a producing partner:

I’ve never worked with a producer who is in the shit and making it better every day and in every way throughout the process quite like Ryan.

Last November, it was reported that another Reynolds/Jackman/Levy collaboration is on the way. Reynolds said at the time that he was writing a movie and trying to nail down the logistics. By December, it was reported that the film – called Boy Band – would reunite him with Levy and that Jackman was in negotiations to join. I can’t help but smile knowing that Jackman and Levy enjoy working with Reynolds. As for anyone else who might work with him, they may want to keep the trailer tidbit and the other points in mind.

You can check out Deadpool & Wolverine now with the use of an active Disney+ subscription.