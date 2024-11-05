Of Course, Hugh Jackman Had A Cheeky Four-Word Response After Ryan Reynolds Was Called ‘Not So Funny’ By Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart made headlines this past week due to comments she made about her neighbor, Ryan Reynolds. The lifestyle guru specifically opined that the Red Notice star is “not so funny in real life.” After the comments went viral, Reynolds responded with an A+ comment that’s since made the rounds (and seemingly disputed the notion regarding his humor). Now, if all that wasn’t enough, Hugh Jackman – who has a faux rivalry with Reynolds – entered the chat. And, of course, he reacted with a cheeky, four-word response.

Ryan Reynolds responded to his neighbor’s comments – which were shared on the Free Rent game show – by way of a post he shared to X . The witty actor mused that he’d “disagree” with her but that he “tried that once.” He went on to joke that “the woman is unexpectedly spry” and that “she really closed the gap after a mile or so.” Hugh Jackman happened to see comments and directly replied to his fellow Deadpool & Wolverine cast member with this humorously blunt sentiment:

Finally someone says it.

Those who are aware of the Reynolds/Jackman dynamic shouldn’t be at all surprised by this funny turn of events. For years now, the two actors have thrown jabs at each other for one reason or another, and it doesn’t matter what the occasion is. A few years ago, Jackman used Mother’s Day as an occasion to take a funny shot at his frenemy, for example. And Reynolds even delivered a feud-worthy comment on Earth Day a few years back. (Yeah, there are two guys who have all the jokes).

Considering all of that, it was probably inevitable that that Greatest Showman star would have something funny to say about his buddy supposedly being unfunny. It never ceases to amaze how both of the Marvel actors never miss a cue when it comes to situations like these. What this latest viral moment highlights is the great relationship between the two men, who met years ago while working on X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Their chemistry was on full display in their hit 2024 movie release Deadpool & Wolverine. After years of waiting, fans were finally able to see Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson join forces with Hugh Jackman’s Logan. Based on the positive reception to the film, some may agree that the highly anticipated team-up was well worth the wait. The flick was as funny, violent, profane and heartwarming as a fan could hope for. One would think that Disney was happy with how it all turned out, too, given that the movie went on to become a billion-dollar Marvel hit .

I have to say that after Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds embarked upon their entertaining (and sometimes wild) press tour, I never imagined that I’d be talking about them and Martha Stewart in the same breath. That doesn’t mean I don’t find the whole “not so funny” situation amusing, though. If anything, now I’m curious as to whether Stewart may chime in with a response to both of their comments. She's quite funny herself and could surely respond with a playful one-liner.

Fans who’d like to see the comedic stylings of the two aforementioned MCU stars needn’t just look to the Internet. Beginning on November 12, viewers can also stream their performances in Deadpool & Wolverine using a Disney+ subscription .