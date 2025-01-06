If You Needed Any Evidence That Time Is Passing Quickly, Ryan Reynolds And Shawn Levy Just Informed Us The Kid From The Adam Project Is 16
How has it been this long already?
A new year always reminds us that time is always passing. Of course, movies can do the same thing, as they are snapshots of a moment in time. They can help us remember actors who have passed away, or show us what actors looked like when they got their start, and it even works for actors who are still fairly young. Somehow Ryan Reynolds co-star in The Adam Project is already 16 years old.
Most people may know Walker Scobell as the lead in Percy Jackson and the Olympians (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription). It’s hard to believe that his first movie ever hit Netflix less than three years ago with The Adam Project. It was the second movie that paired Ryan Reynolds with director Shawn Levy, and both the star and the director made a point to wish Scobell a happy birthday yesterday when the kid turned 16. Reynolds wrote on Instagram…
While critics were mostly positive of The Adam Project when it was released in 2022, our own The Adam Project review gave the film a solid 3.5 stars, it has to be said the movie may not be that well remembered even just a couple of years later and likely isn't among most people's list of best Ryan Reynolds movies. The story saw Reynolds as a time-traveler who accidentally crashes in 2022 and teams up with his 12-year-old self in a mission to help save the future, and in doing so gets a new perspective on his own life.
The movie was filmed four years ago, meaning Scobell was all of 12 when he made his debut. It was produced under covid protocols meaning the entire process likely took longer than originally expected and the Scobell has aged a great deal more between then and now than the films release date indicates. Shawn Levy also wished the young actor a happy birthday on Instagram, saying…
Both Reynolds and Levy remark on Walker Scobell’s being grounded despite is near instant stardom, as well as his talent. They are certainly not the only ones to notice the talent considering that Scobell has all three projects the actor has been in have been high profile. In addition to The Adam Project he starred in the movie Secret Headquarters with Own Wilson, before going on to play the title role in Percy Jackson and the Olympians.
Percy Jackson was such a big hit that Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 is on the way on Disney+. If the series is able to last as long as the books then we’ll likely be watching Walker Scobell and his co-stars age before our eyes in much the same way we did the cast of the Harry Potter movies.
