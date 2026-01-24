Well, Well, Well, Looks Like The Oscar Noms Have Resulted In A New Favorite Bond Replacement Actor

Daniel Craig’s James Bond films have entertained audiences for 15 years and, now, a new era is approaching. Fans have been anxiously awaiting the release of Bond 26. While it's known that Dune's Denis Villeneuve will be joining the film as its director and Spencer’s Steven Knight is writing the script, it’s still unclear who's playing the next James Bond. Well, after the 2026 Academy Award nominations came out, a new favorite has reportedly emerged amongst the Bond hopefuls, and I’m crossing my fingers that this happens.

If there’s anything all James Bond actors have in common, it’s their on-screen charisma, firm physicality and ability pull off a nice suit. Of course, there are plenty of actors who can fill in 007’s shoes after Daniel Craig. Interestingly, though Showbiz411 claims Jacob Elordi is now at the top of Amazon MGM's Bond 26 wish list, thanks to the 2026 Oscar nominations!

I’m bursting with joy that Jacob Elordi has apparently become a new favorite for a potential James Bond actor. Yes, other actors on the list, like Tom Holland and Harris Dickinson, could theoretically pull off 007's swagger and charm. Still, I think Elordi would be downright perfect.

The Euphoria actor played the Creature in Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein, given a transformative and emotional performance that's arguably different from any of his other projects. For his role in that film, Elordi has won a Critic’s Choice Award, and he received Golden Globe and Oscar nominations,. Given the praise Elordi has received, it's no wonder his name has now apparently surged to the top of the Bond conversation.

Jacob Elordi wouldn’t be the first Australian actor to portray James Bond either, as George Lazenby previously held the role. The Priscilla also has one key element going for him amid the search for the new Commander Bond: his age. Lazenby was 29 when he played the Ian Fleming-created character, and Elordi is 28 now.

A younger 007 actor could be invaluable for the Bond 26 producers, especially when thinking about how long that person could remain in the role. Considering the sensual appeal Elordi brought to Saltburn and seems to be adding to the 2026 movie release Wuthering Heights, the popular actor could theoretically help bring a younger audience to the Bond fanbase.

It should still be said that nothing is set in stone, though, as Amazon MGM has yet to formally announce its new Bond actor. Still, I just can't help but get excited over the notion of Elordi going from playing the hulking Creature to the smooth Bond. Jacob Elordi would certainly do an incredible job of employing Bond’s “panther-like” movements, emotional vulnerability and fierce elegance for the role. (Plus, I really want to hear him say “shaken, not stirred.”)

While fans wait for any official 007 announcements one way or the other, they can watch Elordi’s Oscar-nominated performance in Frankenstein using a Netflix subscription. You can also see if the talented nominee will be the lucky one to receive Best Supporting Actor at the 98th Oscars, which airs on ABC and streams live for Hulu subscription holders on March 15th.