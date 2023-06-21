Pierce Brosnan's Home Man Arrested Pooping And Peeing Neighbor's Yard

One certainly gets the impression that being a celebrity is all red-carpet events and parties while living in mansions. And while I’m sure Pierce Brosnan has a very nice house, the former James Bond star (who's stated that he's done with 007) just found himself with something of an unwanted guest inside his home. A man reportedly entered Brosnan’s laundry room and used it to clean himself up. And that was apparently after the individual used a neighbor’s house as a bathroom.

TMZ reports that police were called to Pierce Brosnan’s home in Malibu following the report of a man allegedly urinating and defecating in the backyard of one of Brosnan’s neighbors. Following this, the man reportedly went onto the property of the Mamma Mia! actor and entered a laundry room, where he used the water to clean himself up. It was at this point that the police apparently arrived.

The man left the actor’s house and headed down to the beach in an attempt to escape the authorities. Ultimately though, he was apprehended shortly thereafter with the aid of a police helicopter and later booked for burglary. Specifically, he was cited for the theft of the veteran star's water.

Pierce Brosnan had to take legal action and file a restraining order against an alleged stalker last year, who the actor claimed had been harassing himself and his family at their Malibu home. So finding an unwanted person inside the house certainly could have been something more serious. He isn't the only celeb who's had to deal with house invaders, either. Alexandra Daddario, had to deal with an alleged stalker at home, for example. Dakota Johnson also had to take action against an alleged stalker last year. We’ve seen stalking problems turn violent before, so the possibility of danger is real. Luckily, that wasn't the case here.

The 007 icon's wife was apparently home during all this, though it’s unclear if the actor was as well. We also don't know just how aware his wife was that somebody had entered their laundry room. Yet one can only imagine that a strange person entering your house has to be a little scary when you don’t really know what’s going on. It could have been something much more concerning than just a person apparently deciding that somebody’s yard looked like a good place to relieve oneself.

And honestly, while it’s unclear what state the laundry room was left in, at least Pierce Brosnan doesn’t have to deal with the mess left behind in his neighbor’s yard. It’s bad enough if somebody doesn’t clean up after their dog and you end up having to take care of things. Having a person relieve themselves in your backyard is just one of those situations nobody wants to ever have to deal with. While the man may have been booked on theft, there may be some other charges that can be made regarding the defecation depending on the amount of damage caused by it.