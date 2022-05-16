A Flashback James Bond Photo Featuring Pierce Brosnan Has 007 Fans Speculating About The Movie They Never Got
By Mike Reyes published
What could have been looks even more enticing.
The actors that almost found themselves cast in the James Bond movies are as interesting as the ones who actually land the gig. Among the names of those considered as a potential 007 in the past, some stick out out for the fact that, like Pierce Brosnan, the first time isn’t exactly a charm. Those memories of when the Irish actor almost was cast in The Living Daylights are freshly resurrected today, as Brosnan’s birthday seems to have brought out a flashback photo that has fans speculating about the version of that movie they never got.
We know the Pierce Brosnan era of James Bond as something that started with 1995’s Goldeneye, and ended with 2002’s Die Another Day. However, it’s no secret that his first bite at the apple almost came in 1986, when he was basically cast as Bond for The Living Daylights. That history is what gave us this Twitter post, as user “James the Film Guy” shared the following inspiration to 007 fans all over:
Been staring at this all day like I'm in some kind of parallel world... #JohnGlen pic.twitter.com/TJnF35NXKzMay 15, 2022
If Pierce Brosnan’s lucrative gig on NBC’s hit show Remington Steele hadn’t gotten in the way, The Living Daylights would have seen him kick off his eventual James Bond career arc. That change alone is something that’s got people like “GrahamBarratt1” thinking about what might have been:
That simple question was enough to spawn several other really good questions about the alternate Brosnan era of 007. Aptly enough, user “A_November_Man” continued developing that line of thought by asking the following question:
As Timothy Dalton got to make License To Kill after The Living Daylights, that may not have been a guaranteed notch in Pierce Brosnan’s grappling hook belt. Nor would it be a given that Brosnan would have stayed until his untimely dismissal in 2002, post-Die Another Day. However, if that were the case as fan “BruBum86” speculated, then that would have come with an interesting historical footnote:
With 15 years potentially making up this variation of the Brosnan era, it would have put him at six movies; which would top Daniel Craig by one entry, but fall short of Sir Roger Moore’s time in the tuxedo by that same quantity. Posing one last swapping scenario for the ages, “dayfan01_green” tweeted the ultimate reversal that could have been onto something:
Timothy Dalton’s tenure as 007 is still a vital and fantastic reign to celebrate; but who knows how in what John Glen and Pierce Brosnan could have done, if it wasn’t for the forces of history? The fact that the two men share adjacent birthdays fuels that speculation even further, as Glen’s just celebrated his 90th birthday yesterday. You couldn’t write the story of how these movies seem to earmark future plot points, and even potential actors, throughout the years.
Maybe it’s Henry Cavill’s time to shine after all, as while his youth cost him Casino Royale, Cavill has consistently been a strong candidate in the post-Daniel Craig betting pool. No timeline for these decisions has been laid out just yet, so for now everyone will have to keep their ears and eyes open. In the meantime, the full list of upcoming movies headed to theaters is a good place to find your next mission; especially when so many upcoming spy movies and TV series are available.
CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.