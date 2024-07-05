After Pixar Boss Teased Third Finding Nemo Film, Ellen DeGeneres Commented On Potential Return During Stand-Up Show

As the success of Inside Out 2 only grew this past weekend , Pixar is celebrating its first $1 billion movie since the 2019 release of Toy Story 4. With the numbers marking a clear trend for the animation studio and sequels, it’s no surprise that Pixar would be contemplating more theatrical follow-ups to continue the stories of pre-existing characters, including a third Finding Nemo movie. But how does the voice of Dory, Ellen DeGeneres, feel about reprising the role?

On Monday, Ellen DeGeneres performed a standup show in Santa Rosa, California, ahead of an upcoming Netflix special from the former daytime host. When Ellen opened up the show to a Q&A, one fan asked the comedians if she would be showing up in movies or Broadway after her The Ellen DeGeneres Show exit following allegations of a toxic work environment surfaced in 2020. DeGeneres said this (per SFGate ):

Um, no. This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special, I’m done.

The 66-year-old was an incredibly successful daytime talk show host for 19 years. Currently, DeGeneres is doing a small tour called “Ellen’s Last Stand…Up,” but she’s apparently not providing hope for additional work in show business. When a third Finding Nemo film came up, here’s how DeGeneres responded:

No, I’m going bye-bye, remember.

During the appearance, DeGeneres also spoke to her controversial few years, alleging that she “got kicked out of show business for being mean” before joking that she’ll be “kicked out” “next time” for being “old, gay and mean.” She also defended herself by saying that she is “many things” but “not mean.”

What Pixar Has Said About Finding Nemo 3

Ellen DeGeneres’ comments come about a month after Pixar Animation Studios president Jim Morris told Bloomberg that the creatives were brainstorming ideas for another Finding Nemo movie, along with a third Incredibles. Inside Out 2 director Pete Docter also said this:

Where else have we not gone in the ocean? The ocean's a big place. I think there's a lot of opportunity there. We're kind of fishing around.

Now, another Finding Nemo movie doesn’t automatically mean Ellen DeGeneres’ Dory would definitely be involved, although many would say that she is the most popular character in the franchise. Perhaps the studio would explore a completely new story or side of the ocean without the likes of the forgetful regal blue tang fish. In the 2016 sequel, Dory goes on a hunt for her parents in an aquarium. When the movie ends, she rejoins the reef with Marlin and Nemo.

Aside from the main characters that have been at the center of those movies, it’s not hard to imagine Pixar pivoting to focus on Crush, the sea turtle or the sharks, for example. As Docter shared, “The ocean’s a big place.” For now, we know that the next Pixar movies include an original called Elio coming next summer, and Toy Story 5 officially coming in 2026 !