The Incredible Number Of Hollywood Offers Alan Ritchson Got After Reacher Blew Up

Just in case the first half of 2026 felt like it was severely missing enough Alan Ritchson whupping other people’s behinds — save for Netflix’s War Machine, but that was whupping robotic behinds — the back half of the year is course-correcting in the best possible way. Not only can we look forward to Reacher’s best-year-yet with Season 4 (and the Neagley spinoff) finally arriving on the 2026 TV schedule, but the actor has a whopping three other 2026 movie releases releasing in the next six months. He’s kind of a busy dude.

But he’d be even busier if he somehow was able to take all of the movie and TV offers that landed on his plate immediately after Reacher became one of the most-watched streaming shows available via Amazon Prime subscription. Appearing on CBS Mornings to promote his hardcore new movie Motor City, Ritchson was asked what drew him to the Potsy Ponciroli-directed project, at which point he addressed just how many offers he fielded due to Reacher’s popularity, saying:

So after Reacher Season 1 came out, and was sort of like this unexpected overnight success, I woke up on the Monday after it was released to like 40 offers in my inbox. And so I spent the week just reading, mostly action stuff, but every script in town.

I suppose the exact number might never be known, but Alan Ritchson didn't exactly make it seem like he was exaggerating in saying he had upwards of 40 offers waiting for his assessment as Reacher quickly rose through the pop culture zeitgeist. If anything, it's like he's low-balling that number as not to make anyone jealous.

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That's a wild amount of job offers to get in any capacity in any industry, and it sounds like the actor did his due diligence when parsing through all of the genre-specific pitches and narratives, picking projects that align with both his talents and his fanbase. With the possible exception of the Kevin James-starring action-comedy Playdate, but at least that movie helped him learn why it's okay to not say "yes" to everything.

Much like Reacher can be a man of few words, Ritchson's Motor City was filmed almost entirely without dialogue, and there are reportedly only around 5 lines of dialogue, with action sequences telling most of the story. In the film, he plays ex-con John Miller, who spent years in jail for a crime he didn't commit, and who immediately goes on revenge journey post-release against the Detroit mobster who framed him and stole the love of his life.

Ritchson shared Motor City stood out from the other 39 or nor so offers he got, saying:

This was the first one that I was just so blown away by. I finished the script and I was like, 'This is a masterpiece.' I called my team and was like, 'This is a masterpiece. We have to make this.'

Considering he was still in Jack Reacher's headspace when he read through Motor City, it's perhaps no surprise that found connective tissue between the roles, and thinks of them both as action heroes that audiences can live through vicariously. In his words:

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What if we have the personification of karma and swift vengeance? I think there's something we all wish for, like a Reacher or in this case a Miller, who does something about it. So I think it resonated with me, and I think it will resonate with everybody that watches.

Check out the trailer for Motor City below, in which the lack of dialogue can immediately be picked up on.

MOTOR CITY | Official Trailer ft. Alan Ritchson, Shailene Woodley | Independent Film Company - YouTube Watch On

Motor City is set to hit theaters on July 24. How fantastic would it be if this dialogue-lite movie becomes a hit based on word-of-mouth recommendations? And we only have mere weeks to wait until Reacher Season 4 debuts on August 12 with its first three episodes.