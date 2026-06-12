Horror Fan Thinks Obsession And Weapons Are In The Same Universe, And I Actually See It

Fans of new horror movies , honestly, all fans of pretty much any new movies, are very good at spotting easter eggs, whether real or not, and immediately building a shared universe. I mean, nearly two decades of new superhero movies have done that to the general audience. Even though most of the time it's nonsense, sometimes the theory is just tempting enough that I find myself squinting at the screen and thinking, “Wait, let them cook.” Case in point, some fans think they’ve found a connection between the 2026 calendar release , Obsession and 2025’s Weapons, and I’m kind of here for it.

X user BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) posted a video (see below) asking, “Are Weapons and Obsession in the same universe?” The basic theory is that the One Wish Willow from Obsession could come from the same source as Aunt Gladys’ stick in Weapons. In other words, what if both movies are playing with the same cursed-tree magic?

Are Weapons and Obsession in the same universe? pic.twitter.com/iNP5rVQgWhJune 9, 2026

Honestly? I kind of see it. Both movies use a broken branch or twig as a key part of their supernatural horror. Weapons has Aunt Gladys using ritual magic connected to a stick from an old tree, while Obsession gives us the One Wish Willow. They are not identical, but the overlap is close enough to make a deluded cinema brain, like yours truly, start chewing on the furniture.

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(Image credit: Focus Features)

The Theory Is Fun, But Plenty Of Fans Are Not Buying It

This idea has also been kicked around on Reddit, where a user in the WeaponsMovie subreddit asked whether Obsession and Weapons could be set in the same universe because both films involve snapping a wooden twig or branch as part of their dark magic. The responses were, uh, not exactly a standing ovation. Here are some of the standout comments from fans:

YallSoftAsButter: “No”

“No” Geen_Fang: “lock it up, we're done here.”

“lock it up, we're done here.” redtaiga26: “Nope”

“Nope” NotTaken-username: “If they were in the same universe, wouldn’t someone have wished for the kids to come back?”

“If they were in the same universe, wouldn’t someone have wished for the kids to come back?” Lavender_Critique: “I think Obsession is actually set in the universe of Super Mario Brothers (1993), it just makes sense.”

“I think Obsession is actually set in the universe of Super Mario Brothers (1993), it just makes sense.” Fun_Gas_7777: “No. The concept of snapping a willow branch as part of a magic ritual is from general witchcraft lore. Its a thing that is practiced. The creators of both films just knew that and incorporated it into their films.”

“No. The concept of snapping a willow branch as part of a magic ritual is from general witchcraft lore. Its a thing that is practiced. The creators of both films just knew that and incorporated it into their films.” TomatoChomper7: “Obsession was written long before Weapons came out.”

That last point is probably the biggest practical issue for the theory. That, plus the fact that they come from two completely different production and distribution companies. Focus Features is behind Obsession, while Weapons was an A24 release . Unless the filmmakers were secretly swapping cursed forestry notes behind the scenes, the connection is almost certainly not intentional. And Fun_Gas_7777 makes a fair point, too: snapping branches or using wood in ritual magic is not exactly brand-new territory for horror. Sometimes a twig is just a twig. A very ominous twig, but still.

(Image credit: A24)

Still, The Similarities Are Hard To Ignore

Even if the theory does not hold up as canon, I get why people are making the connection. Horror has trained us to treat every strange object like it might have a family tree, possibly one with blood in the roots. The Conjuring universe made an entire empire out of haunted items and linked horrors. So when two recent genre movies both build major supernatural ideas around branches, wishes and dark magic, fans are going to connect those dots.

The most interesting version of the theory is not necessarily the one in which Weapons and Obsession literally share continuity. It is that they feel like they are drawing from the same folkloric well. A wish-granting willow and a witchy ritual branch both tap into an older fear: that nature is not neutral, and the thing you break off a tree might break something back.

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That is probably why the theory works as a conversation starter, even if Reddit mostly threw cold water on it. It is not about proving a studio-sanctioned crossover. It is about noticing that both movies use a similar visual language to depict evil. Would I bet money that Aunt Gladys and the One Wish Willow are connected? Absolutely not.

Would I watch a horror crossover where someone discovers they came from the same cursed tree? Immediately. No questions. Give me the branch cinematic universe.