Will Taylor Swift Ever Release Her Wedding Photos? Insiders Weigh In
"I could wait patiently, but I really wish you would drop everything now ..."
We’ve heard the stories from inside Madison Square Garden on July 3 — the advice Adam Sandler gave to newlyweds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, the song lyric-embroidered wedding favors, and we’ve even gotten to glimpse Swift’s wedding band at this point. But how long is the “Opalite” singer going to torture us by withholding her wedding photos? Insiders are weighing in on the next steps.
Your English teacher and your gym teacher’s nuptials were reportedly quite “intimate,” according to guests of the celebrity wedding, but Swifties would love to see some non-AI images from Swift and Kelce’s big night, thank you very much. Since the pizza guy apparently didn’t do any snooping, it sounds like we’re at the mercy of the couple themselves. According to Rob Shuter of Naughty But Nice, sources say the bride is allegedly waiting for the perfect moment, and the pics will be worth the wait. One insider said:
Well, any Swiftie who’s ever clowned definitely knows how good Taylor Swift is at building hype around an expected release. Right now she’s on her honeymoon with Travis Kelce, with only a week or so left before he has to report for training camp, so I guess we’ll have to trust what Kylie Kelce supposedly told a fan (per US Weekly) that the photos will come out “eventually” and let them “bask in it” for now.
When the day does come, insiders insist she’s not making a cash grab. A second source said:
A Dior spokesperson told the New York Times that Taylor Swift will release the first images on her Instagram, just as she did with her and Travis Kelce’s engagement. What will happen after that is unknown. There was a film crew present, and while it’s perfectly normal for a couple to immortalize their wedding events in such a way, a third source thinks there will be a larger creative endeavor:
Will that be another concert film of sorts? A documentary? Coffee table book? Will Taylor Swift’s wedding be the inspiration for her oh-so-important 13th album??
None of those questions can be answered yet, but we have to take comfort in the promise that something is coming “eventually.” Maybe when football season starts again, Taylor Swift’s schedule will be freed up a little to work on that, since she allegedly plans to stay in Missouri with her tight end.
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Take deep breaths, Swifties — we’ve survived the wait for the “Taylor’s Versions” (though a girl could do with some new vault tracks, while we’re asking for stuff) and we’ll be able to weather the wait for wedding photos until the mastermind is ready to reveal them.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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