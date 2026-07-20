WWE Fans Are Confused About Why One High Upside Wrestler Isn’t Being Used

WWE fans have a lot of opinions about the product right now, and many of those are about who is being used and who is not being used. One of those not being used is Jordynne Grace. She was widely perceived to be a future star when she left TNA and signed with the Fed in early 2025, but a little more than a year later, she’s now consistently a healthy scratch from WWE programming. So, what’s going on? Fans on social media certainly want to know.

The outrage about Grace’s absence has steadily grown over the past few months. She was widely rumored to be earmarked for a triple threat match at WrestleMania with Giulia and Tiffany Stratton but then she suffered an ankle injury during a match on Main Event (which airs on YouTube in the US) back in March.

She recovered in time for the Showcase Of The Immortals, but the company decided not to use her or the other two women that were part of the planned triple threat on the final card. In the time since, both Giulia and Tiffany Stratton have been regular fixture on WWE programming, but Grace has, well, not been.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

(Image credit: WWE)

Here’s what the last few months have looked like. Grace returned from injury to wrestle a Main Event match on April 10th and defeated Zelina Vega. She then wrestled and lost to Tiffany Stratton in a SmackDown match that actually aired on TV on April 17th. She then lost a Main Event match to Lash Legend on April 24th. She wasn’t used in any official capacity for over a month until she returned on May 29th and won a Main Event match against Kiana James. That’s it. It’s now the middle of July, and it’s still crickets for someone who was considered a major free agent signing less than two years ago.

Reporter Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has been asked about what’s going on pretty consistently, and over the last few months, he’s given some version of the same answer. She’s sometimes at TV tapings, but the creative team is just choosing not to use her right now. It’s allegedly not an injury. It’s allegedly not backstage heat. She’s just not currently factored into what they’re doing.

Now, obviously this sounds horrible on paper. It’s certainly a good sign any way you want to look at it, but not currently factored into creative plans doesn’t mean she’s not going to be factored into plans in the future. Sometimes the writing staff would rather sideline a character before they properly push them than feature them on television in boring segments or have them put over other people. Alexa Bliss, as an example, was repeatedly pushed aside for years before this most recent run where she’s caught lightning in a bottle opposite Charlotte Flair.

I still believe in Jordynne Grace, and to me, it would be crazy for Triple H, Bruce Prichard and the creative team to give up on her. My assumption is they’re waiting to reintroduce her in a moment where they can push her harder, but I think it’s also fair to acknowledge that something needs to change about her presentation.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She’s had glimmers of a crowd connection. She’s looked great in multiple Royal Rumbles, but she’s not getting as strong of crowd reactions as you’d hope. Maybe she needs a manager. Maybe she needs a more story-driven plot. I don’t know exactly what it is, but she needs to be re-introduced in a fresh way when she does return.

Fingers crossed that return happens sooner rather than later. The midcard is desperate for some hot storylines, and there’s every reason to think she could be a part of one. Then, if that goes over well, we can start working toward Grace fulfilling that World Championship potential we all know she has.