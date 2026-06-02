TV Fans Are Debating The Most Depressing Show Ever, And Points Were Made

Fans have long debated which show has been the saddest ever made. For some, like me, they run far away from tragic plots. Others are instantly hooked and enjoy a good cry. Now, that debate rages on and, via a recent thread of messages, many fans are throwing out the most obvious titles, with Chernobyl being one, while others are picking more niche shows, such as a David Tennant series. (And no, it’s not Doctor Who.) Regardless, fans are making good points.

While every Whovian knows Who has tragic moments that often feel cruel, it’s David Tennant’s detective series, Broadchurch, that fans say is particularly sad. That was just one of the answers shared after fans were recently asked for their opinions on Reddit. TV devotees also listed The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror and even their local news as the most depressing pieces of content they’ve ever seen. All in all, the fans didn't disappoint with their answers, some of which can be seen below:

cancelthis2077 : Black Mirror (well the early seasons).

: Black Mirror (well the early seasons). pugilist12 : Oz is a safe bet for most depressing show I’ve seen. I don’t think a single genuinely good thing happens to anyone the entire run, and the majority of what does happen is horrific.

: Oz is a safe bet for most depressing show I’ve seen. I don’t think a single genuinely good thing happens to anyone the entire run, and the majority of what does happen is horrific. Maddie-Moo : I just started watching The Pacific for the first time and that is a 60-minute depression sesh.

: I just started watching The Pacific for the first time and that is a 60-minute depression sesh. LaosLegend : Bojack Horseman was pretty depressing to me.

: Bojack Horseman was pretty depressing to me. Softrockstarr : Broadchurch is up there.

: Broadchurch is up there. No_Tamanegi: Dark. The more you realize about what's happening, the worse it gets.

Black Mirror, in particular, is called out in the thread multiple times. Honestly, fans aren’t wrong for including the Netflix series, which is known for having dark twists, like in the episode "Hotel Reverie". This episode has one of the most haunting and heartbreaking endings in the anthology franchise's history. For those who enjoy dark shows, they can enjoy this series and more with a Netflix subscription who enjoy dark shows should probably check out the series, but it may not be for those who prefer brighter fare.

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Elsewhere, several other users find shows based on real events more depressing. For this reason, many listed Chernobyl. Admittedly, I have not seen the show, but I'm aware of the historical context, and therefore have stayed away. The most upsetting part of the series is “the standalone dog episode,” according to KTOWNTHROWAWAY9001. This episode apparently left a lasting impression on fans, such as TheArtfulLlama, who said:

It literally ruined my weekend when I watched it.

There are some fans who've bowed out after just watching the pilot of a show, which I can understand. I went into A Million Little Things with high hopes as it had David Giuntoli, James Roday Rodriguez and Grace Park. I’m a fan of each of those actors but, because the pilot was so depressing for me, I never made it further.

Similar feelings are true for user CrissBliss, as they had bow out of Handmaid’s Tale, saying, “I had to stop watching because every week was just one depressing thing after the next.” The Bruce Miller-created show portrays a horrific future that some feel hits a little too close to home. However, the franchise has thrived and continues with the well received spin-off, The Testaments.

Other titles mentioned include Mr. Robot with Rami Malek, Skins, Six Feet Under, Shameless and The Wire. Although these are series that have seemingly scarred fans in one way or another, some of these are also shows that have immediately hooked viewers, and some are considered to be amongst the best shows of all time. So, while these titles and others may be downers, it's hard to deny their cultural impact.

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Anyone who's seeking out darker shows should look over the 2026 TV schedule to see what's coming up throughout the rest of the year.