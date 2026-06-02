I'm Psyched 90 Day: The Last Resort Is Bringing In One Of My Favorite Cast Members To Shake Things Up

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 3 premiere, "Last Chance for a Fairytale." Stream it via HBO Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

90 Day: The Last Resort is already off to the races with Season 3, which will bring in John McManus to weigh in on his brother's marriage. Fresh off the spoilery news that Patrick Mendes and Thais Ramone are already on the road to divorce, the TLC premiere revealed that John will be showing up at the UK castle.

In the preview highlighting what's to come during the rest of the season, Patrick is shown greeting his brother at the front of the castle. It seems John is going to participate in some "family therapy," and based on the heated exchange between him and Thais, it doesn't look like it'll go well. Why is he even here? Let's break that down and talk about why I'm so psyched to see him back in 90 Day Fiancé for the 2026 TV schedule.

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Why John McManus Is Joining 90 Day: The Last Resort

90 Day: The Last Resort is usually reserved for couples, but we've seen other family members joining the retreat in the past. Season 2 brought in Darcey Silva, for instance, when her sister Stacey claimed that the former's friendship with her husband was having a negative impact on her marriage.

I would wager that John is there for similar reasons, as he and Thais butted heads in previous seasons. The therapist mentions wanting to learn how to act in a "cordial" manner, which leads to both airing out grievances about one another. We see John mention that Thais lied to Patrick about something when she was in Brazil, and she shouts, "Let me speak," before leaving the room. I can't wait for the full context of that conversation!

Why I'm Excited For John's Arrival

The verbally dextrous comedian Bill Burr would never be on 90 Day Fiancé, but we have the next best thing in John. Not only does he vaguely resemble the comedian in terms of look and personality, but he also has zero tolerance for the reality television song and dance that 90 Day: The Single Life will put him through.

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Now, with the current knowledge that Patrick and Thais ultimately filed for divorce, do I think it was a great idea to invite John to the castle? I guess it depends on how often he's seeing his brother these days. Ultimately, it might've been better if the couple stayed focused on their own relationship, rather than bringing in his brother, who 90 Day Fiancé fans know grinds her gears.

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That aside, what's done is done, and I am thrilled to see John back in the 90 Day Fiancé universe. I am curious if this appearance will come with an update on how his relationship is going with his girlfriend Megan, who we saw in a previous season. I'd love an update, or at least a hint that we could see him again in a future season.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in to see these couples battle for their marriage, and keep an eye on CinemaBlend for all the intel that could drop outside of the show in the meantime.