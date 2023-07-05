Quentin Tarantino Gets Honest About Those Kill Bill 3 Rumors

When Quentin Tarantino announced after the release of The Hateful Eight that he plans on eventually quitting filmmaking , he said 10 films would be making up his complete filmography. With 2019's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood being his ninth film, this poses the question of wondering minds on what film project will represent the ending of the legacy he created in the film industry. Fans have debated what they want Tarantino’s final film to be , including seeing The Bride one more time in Kill Bill 3. On the other hand, the American film director has decided to be honest with us about the reality of a third Kill Bill movie, and the answer may shock you.

The final film by Quentin Tarantino is one that he really wants to count on as he says goodbye to being the man behind the camera. He’s taking his retirement very seriously since the Pulp Fiction director is aware that history has shown the last movie an accomplished filmmaker creates tends to be below average to critics and audiences. While we all may want a Kill Bill 3 movie to be Tarantino’s last hurrah, he spoke to Belgium outlet De Morgen (via ComicBook ) about that possibility, and referenced his upcoming tenth movie The Movie Critic. When asked about Kill Bill, he said:

I don't see that. My last film is about a film critic, a male critic. And he plays in the '70s.

Then, there you have it. Kill Bill 3 is seemingly no more. A few years ago, we thought there would be hope in seeing one of the deadliest female characters in film history come into play once again when it was discovered that Quentin Tarantino spoke to the film’s lead Uma Thurman about it . He said while the two may have talked about revisiting The Bride before, the Reservoir Dogs director was still unsure if this was a project worth venturing into. There were even rumors that Thurman’s daughter, Maya Hawke, would be part of the project getting to play The Bride's grown-up daughter B.B. and Zendaya was rumored to play the grownup daughter of Vernita Green. Hawke even said herself that Tarantino tends to follow the beat of his own drum and would be open to joining a third movie if the filmmaker wants it. And Zendaya said it was just a fan casting from the internet. After what Tarantino told the Belgium outlet, it appears that The Bride’s story was finished in Volume 2.

Details about Quentin Tarantino’s last movie include its title The Movie Critic with plans to shoot starting in the fall. So far, he’s confirmed three things about his tenth movie - the title, that it would be set in 1977, and it would not be based on the life of movie critic Pauline Kael as originally suspected. More clarifying details were shared on the plot about a film critic who used to write for porn magazines considered “a second-string critic” and “cynical as hell.” The character is expected to be someone who is really funny, but completely offensive in his reviews. With Tarantino having a brilliant way with words in his screenplays, I can only imagine the memorable quotes this new movie will have in store for us.

Based on what the visionary is saying, it doesn’t seem like the plot will key in any stylized violence the Django Unchained director is known for in Tarantino's top-ranking movies . Then again, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was a comedy about the transition from Old Hollywood to New with a particularly violent scene involving Charles Manson's girls and Brad Pitt’s Cliff Booth character. So maybe there will still be a few violent surprises left for us.