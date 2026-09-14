Why Practical Magic 2 Got So Personal For Sandra Bullock After The Death Of Her Partner
The long-awaited sequel had a deeper meaning.
After nearly three decades Practical Magic 2 is finally in theaters, officially kicking off spooky season in the process. Fans have waited a long time to catch up with the Owens women, regularly watching the 1998 original (which is streaming now with a HBO Max subscription). And Sandra Bullock recently spoke about how personal it was filming the long-awaited sequel following the death of her partner Bryan Randall.
Bullock lost her partner in 2023 after a battle with ALS, with her sister issuing a statement shortly thereafter. Since a major theme of the Practical Magic franchise is grief, her art and life intersected as the Gravity actress filmed the sequel. In a video from CBS Morning's Instagram, Bullock was asked about the movie's writers leaning into her personal life while crafting Sally's narrative in PM 2. She explained by saying:
Talk about self-aware. It's only been a few years since the Oscar-winning actress experienced a loss, just like Sally does early into Practical Magic 2. The through line of grief is important to the movie, its story, as well as Sandra Bullock's character. So she thought it made sense to lean in, given how emotional she likely would have been on set either way.
Practical Magic 2 is also a book to screen adaptation, and in the source material Sally is similarly dealing with loss, mourning, and isolation. In the same interview, Bullock addressed this by saying:
The writing was on the wall. Or in this case, the book. So it makes sense that Sandra Bullock might want to embrace the way her role and real-life tragedy intersected. Because as she put it, it probably would have been hard to suppress those feelings once cameras went up.
When asked what it was like shooting the Practical Magic sequel so soon after the loss of her partner, the Miss Congeniality icon got real about balancing her grief with parenting, and how shooting was ultimately a source of joy. In her words:
Talk about moving. While Bullock is obviously still living with grief, it's heartening to hear that a joyous time she had while filming Practical Magic 2. There were probably some very emotional days of shooting, but overall it seems like she had a great time back in Sally's shoes alongside Nicole Kidman, Dianne Wiest, and Stockard Channing.
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Practical Magic 2 is in theaters now as part of the 2026 movie release list. The movie finally managed to dethrone Spider-Man: Brand New Day at the box office, so maybe it's not the last we've seen from the Owens witches.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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