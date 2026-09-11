Yellowjackets Season 4 Images Confirm One Character I've Been Wondering About Made It Out Of The Woods

Every streaming service has hit TV shows, and Yellowjackets is that for those with a Paramount+ subscription with Showtime. The upcoming fourth season will be the show's last, so fans are invested in every little update that comes along the way. Even though we know the identity of Pit Girl, there are a number of mysteries that still need to be resolved. And some early photos revealed that another one of the teens make it out of the wilderness alive.

Melanie Lynskey teased that Yellowjacket's ending will be crazy, and there's no telling where things will ultimately go. We got a sneak peek into Season 4 courtesy of EW, including some photos of both sets of the cast. In it we see the team after being rescued, which confirms that Nia Sondaya's Akilah made it out alive. So does that mean that she's still alive in the modern timeline?

Only time will tell, but this is the first indication that Akilah survived the Yellowjackets' time in the woods. She hasn't been mentioned in the modern timeline, so it's unclear if we'll see an adult version of her. But after Hillary Swank appeared as adult Melissa, it seems like anything is possible.

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(Image credit: Showtime)

Akilah has become a bigger character the longer Yellowjackets was on the air, and actress Nia Sondaya was promoted to a season regular for Season 4. So we should expect her to have a meaty role in the final batch of episodes. We'll just have to wait and see how she's affected by her time in the wilderness, and if she gets to grow up and become an adult like the rest of the main characters.

As previously mentioned, the question of who survived the wilderness was just one mystery that Yellowjackets needs to wrap up before its finale. There's also the question of the No-Eyed Man, a presence that was seen since Season 1. What happened to Crystal's body is another big question that's yet to be answered. Then there's that mysterious man who appeared as Jackie was dying back in the first season. Hopefully we'll get all the answers we've been waiting for before the show wraps up for good.

The pressure is on for the final season of Yellowjackets to deliver, and hopefully join the ranks of TV shows that actually ended well. The first three season were a wild ride with an all-star cast, but its legacy will likely be associated with whether or not Season 4 manages to stick the landing. And I can't wait to see how it shakes out.

Yellowjackets will return for its final season November 20th as part of the 2026 TV schedule. We'll just have to wait and see what happens to Akilah in the last few episodes.