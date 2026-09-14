Courteney Cox Worked With Hayden Panettiere On Scream. Now, She’s Looking Back

The public is still reeling from Hayden Panettiere's sudden death, and plenty are re-watching her work on TV and film. One of the late actress' most iconic roles was in the Scream franchise (streaming with a Paramount+ subscription), playing fan-favorite Kirby Reed in the fourth and sixth films. Now, her co-star Courteney Cox has looked back on their time working together.

Some of the best horror movies have returned with new sequels in recent years, including Wes Craven's Scream franchise. Panettiere was thrilled to reprise her role as Kirby in Scream VI, and when speaking to EW recently at TIFF, Cox broke her silence about her death, and their collaborative relationship. In her words:

She’s a really wonderful actor. The last time I worked with her we had a great time. She was really fun and happy and smart, and it’s really sad. It’s obviously horrible.

While Hayden Panettiere took a 4-year break from acting after Nashville wrapped, her fans were thrilled to see her back on the big screen in Scream VI. Per Cox's recollection, the late icon was having fun and seemingly happy to be back on set. Unfortunately, her tenure as Kirby would come to an end following her sudden death (as well as not being included in Scream 7).

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The Friends star's recollection is sure to be heartening for Panettiere's generations of fans, many of whom grew up with her. This is a big reason why her death seems to have hit the public so hard; her talents and heart endeared many to her during her decades in the public eye.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Hayden Panettiere had been open about her struggles prior to her shocking death, which is another reason why folks were so invested in her story. Her memoir This Is Me: A Reckoning addressed them head on, including her issues with postpartum depression, substance abuse, and domestic abuse. The public was thrilled to see her doing so well, which is why her passing was such a devastating blow.

Panettiere met Cox while making her debut as Kirby Reed in Scream 4. The character's apparent death was debated for years, before 2022's Scream confirmed she was alive in an easter egg. The Nashville star got to reprise her role in Scream VI, with Kirby now being an FBI agent. She once again survived her standoff with Ghostface, leaving the door open for more appearances.

The entire Scream franchise, including Panettiere's two movies, is streaming now on Paramount+. Scream 7 hit theaters earlier this year as part of the 2026 movie release list, but Kirby wasn't mentioned or seen. Our thoughts continue to be with the late actress' friends and fans during this difficult time.