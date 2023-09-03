Watch Rachel Sennott And Ayo Edebiri Give A Crash Course On How Not To Flirt With Cheerleaders In Hilarious Bottoms Clip

The first rule of fight club might be “you don’t talk about fight club,” but the first rule about the movie Bottoms, a new comedy about a couple of teens who create a secret fist-fighting club of their own, is definitely “talk about Bottoms”. The hilarious moment above in particular will definitely give you something to chat about, as it sees Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri's characters (unsuccessfully) trying to flirt with cheerleaders. And it perfectly encapsulates the humor from one of the latest 2023 new movie releases .

MGM, the studio behind the teen sex comedy, exclusively shared the funny moment from the teen flick with us, as the movie expanded to more theaters this weekend following its limited release a week ago. The 89-second snippet sets up what to expect from the Bottoms cast , particularly when it comes to Ayo Edebiri and Rachel Sennott's characters. And oof, no wonder they went to the great lengths of starting a fight club… am I right?

The scene takes place at a school carnival, where Rachel Sennott’s PJ strikes up a conversation with one of the popular girls at school, Brittany (Kaia Gerber), and things go hilariously wrong. PJ opens by saying how much she loves “all the holes” in Brittany’s pants before she quips back that PJ is emulating a “little Dutch boy” with her fit. Then PJ goes on to mispronounce her very common name before commenting how she thinks she has the ability to “eat food, digest it, let it marinate, poop it out.” You know, like most humans!

Matters get really awkward and cringey, though, when PJ ropes in Ayo Edebiri’s Josie into flirting with Brittany's bestie and fellow cheerleader, Isabel (played by Havana Rose Liu). Josie is somehow even worse at flirting, as she starts hanging too much on Isabel’s small frame to the point of saying she’s going to send her to the hospital. In her words, “Uh, oh, call the doctor, skinny girl I see.” The pair of cheerleaders end up just up and walking away, because well... PJ and Josie are really not good at talking to girls they find attractive. All in all, it's hard not to chuckle at the hilarity of the scene, and it's a testament to comedic chops of the actresses involved.

Bottoms follows Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri’s PJ and Josie -- two lesbian besties who hope to lose their virginities to the aforementioned cheerleaders. Given they’ve got no game (and let’s be honest here, most of us didn’t in high school), they cook up a plan to start their very own “fight club” for female self-empowerment to lure them in.

It's refreshing to see an LGBTQ+ -centric comedy like this, and the movie has received ridiculously good reviews, notching a 95% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes . The (occasionally bloody) high school romp comes from the mind of both the film’s star Rachel Sennott and her co-writer, Emma Seligman, who also directed the film. It’s the pair’s second feature together after 2020’s Shiva Baby.