Bottoms Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

The Bottoms cast boasts an impressive array of talent, and we're going to delve into their previous appearances that might ring a bell.

R-rated comedy movies have always been a massive deal at the box office. From classics like The Hangover to some of the newest additions to the genre, like the raunchy Joy Ride or the Jennifer Lawrence-led No Hard Feelings, this genre has consistently drawn crowds. But today, we're shifting our focus to the hilarious Bottoms.

Starring Ayo Edebiri, Rachel Sennott, and many more, it tells the story of two high school girls who start a female fight club to hook up with cheerleaders before graduating. This cast is full of young and established talent, so let's get into it.

Ayo Edebiri

First up on this list is Ayo Edebiri, one of the leads. Edebiri is a name that has steadily popped up on more people's radars over the last few years, whether it be because of movies or television.

On TV, Edebiri is primarily known for her role in The Bear, where she plays Sydney, a part that has earned her several accolades, including a Primetime Emmy nomination. Besides that, she's also had a recurring role on Clone High, held a voice role on Big Mouth, was a part of the Black Mirror Season 6 cast, and had a recurring role on Abbott Elementary. She also worked as a writer on the fantastic Apple TV+ series Dickinson, and held a recurring role in the series.

Edebiri has also appeared in a few films now. She had voice roles in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. She also appeared in Theater Camp, As of Yet, The Sweet East, Hello, Goodbye, And Everything in Between, and more. Honestly, this is just the beginning of us seeing her.

Rachel Sennott

Next up is Rachel Sennott, another one of the leads. She mostly became known from her role in the A24 horror movie Bodies Bodies Bodies but has appeared in other films such as Tahara, Shiva Baby, and Susie Searches.

Besides movies, she had a recurring role in The Idol cast and appeared in Call Your Mother and High Maintenance.

Ruby Cruz

Next up on our Bottoms cast list is Ruby Cruz. The young actress has not appeared in major motion pictures, only in several film shorts. This is her first major film role.

However, Cruz has appeared in a few television shows. She was a part of the Disney+ series Willow (which was tragically canceled ), appeared on the critically acclaimed Mare of Easttown, and guest starred on the series Castle Rock.

Havana Rose Liu

Havana Rose Liu is next on our list. Liu has guest-starred in two episodes of the college-based Netflix series The Chair , but other than that, her television experience has been limited so far.

Even so, Liu has appeared in three films before this: Mayday, The Sky is Everywhere, and No Exit.

Kaia Gerber

Moving on, we take a look at Kaia Gerber. Besides the R-rated comedy, Gerber has only appeared in Babylon thus far – which has been gaining much popularity online over the last few months, especially with star Margot Robbie's performance.

Gerber has appeared on television more than in films. She was a part of the American Horror Stories cast and was also in American Horror Story: Double Feature. Besides that, she also held a part in the TV film, Sister Cities.

Nicholas Galitzine

Nicholas Galitzine is a name I'm sure many have been hearing about over the last couple of years. Galitzine has appeared in a fair share of movies. Prominently, he portrayed the prince in the Amazon adaptation of Cinderella , and in 2023, he co-starred in Red, White, and Royal Blue on Amazon Prime Video.

Besides that, he appeared in films such like High Strung, The Craft: Legacy, Purple Hearts, Share, and Handsome Devil. The actor also held a part in the TV film, The Watcher in the Woods, and had a prominent role in Chambers.

Miles Fowler

Moving on, we look at Miles Fowler from the Bottoms cast. So far, Fowler hasn't done any other film work, but he has appeared in guest and recurring roles in various TV shows. These include Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, The Resident, and Women of the Movement.

Dagmara Domińczyk

Next is Dagmara Domińczyk, who has much more experience in movies and TV than her younger co-stars here. The actress has gained popularity in the last few years for her role in Succession but has also appeared in TV shows such as We Own This City and more, mainly in guest appearances.

Domińczyk has also been in many films, including Rock Star, The Count of Monte Cristo, Higher Ground, The Lost Daughter, Trust the Man, The Immigrant, The Assistant, and many more.

Marshawn Lynch

Moving on, we look at Marshawn Lynch from the Bottoms cast, who didn't get his start as an actor – his career began in the NFL, where he spent most of his career playing for the Seattle Seahawks, but once he retired, he switched over to acting.

Lynch appeared in the football-centered comedy film, 80 for Brady , and has guest starred on several shows such as Westworld, The League, Murderville, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Punkie Johnson

Lastly, we'll talk about Punkie Johnson from the Bottoms cast. Johnson is primarily known for her repertory role on Saturday Night Live, where she plays various characters. Still, she's also appeared in several other shows such as A Black Lady Sketch Show, Love Life, Ghosts, Space Force, Corporate, and Take My Wife.

With such a great cast, Bottoms is, no doubt, making audiences laugh everywhere. Hopefully, we'll begin to see more of these awesome cast members in movies and shows as time goes on.