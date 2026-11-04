I've Already Lost 2 Of My 3 Favs On The Mob, And I'm So Mad

Spoilers ahead for the first four episodes of Hulu's The Mob.

Over the last few years The Traitors (which is streaming with a Peacock subscription) has become one of my favorite shows of all time. The Emmy-winning reality show is showing no signs of slowing down, and the studio behind it has given us another campy competition series with The Mob. I'm having a blast watching its first season on the air, but I'm seriously mad that two of my three favorite cast members are already gone.

The Traitors cast lists are full of reality TV legends, and a solid group was also assembled for The Mob. The first two episodes proved that Willam Belli is reality TV gold, and she is a big reason why I was so invested in the show. I was also excited to see both The Sopranos star Aida Turturro and Dancing with the Stars judge Bruno Tonioli in the show as well, but they unfortunately both got whacked in the 3rd and 4th episodes, respectively.

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I'm Bummed Bruno And Aida Got Whacked So Early

Willam is my favorite RuPaul's Drag Race queen, so I was always going to be watching The Mob with my Hulu subscription. Still, the cast announcement thrilled me thanks to seeing a bunch of other familiar faces. The fact that a Sopranos star was included seemed brilliant, and I was so ready to see what Janice herself, Aida Turturro, would bring to the table.

She might have only been in three full episodes, but the Emmy-nominated actress was wildly entertaining. Whether she was talking non-stop during the wine job or screaming for Romeo during Episode 3, I couldn't get enough. There was talk about her being voted as the new Don, which would have thrilled me. It's for this reason that I was doubly disappointed when Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Gorga whacked her at the top of Episode 4.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Before this heartbreak, Bruno from DWTS was similarly whacked by Joe at the top of Episode 3. Despite pledging allegiance to him as Don, Bruno's time on the show ended up being cut short. Considering what a soundbite machine he is, this feels like a real missed opportunity for the burgeoning reality competition series.

I'm watching Dancing with the Stars for the first time this season, so I was curious about how Tonioli would be different on a show like The Mob. I was surprised and delighted to see that there was basically no change in the dancer and TV personality. He was still dramatically waxing poetic, just as he does when offering critiques on DWTS. This cracked me up, which is why I was so miffed that he got eliminated.

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Luckily for me, Willam Belli is still in the game, and has gotten envelopes in 3/4 of the missions so far. If she gets eliminated, I will be seriously angry, as that leaves mostly people I'm not familiar with... the exception being the truly iconic Debi Mazar.

New episodes of The Mob air Mondays on Hulu as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Fingers crossed that Willam stays safe from being whacked... or even becomes the new Don. I mean, imagine the looks she'd pull out!