An Entire Season Of The Challenge Reportedly Got Deleted By AI, Forcing The Editors To Start Over
A season of The Challenge Sverige is gone.
We’ve heard about how AI is impacting people’s work, and we’ve seen the art AI can make. Meanwhile, we’ve also seen projects, like Batgirl, shelved by studios before they could ever see the light of day. Now, the Swedish version of The Challenge, The Challenge Sverige, is dealing with a unique issue involving AI and at least a temporary delay, as an entire season of it was reportedly deleted by an AI agent.
Originally, The Challenge Sverige was supposed to premiere on the 2026 TV schedule on November 22. However, according to a report from Aftonbladet (via Futurism), the Mastiff production team has to edit the entire season together again after an AI agent deleted the episodes.
Allegedly, all this happened after Mastiff let an AI agent into its server. However, according to TV4, the channel that airs The Challenge Sverige, the release date of the show will be moved back because of a “technical breakdown.” TV4’s program director Mia Lindqvist said that this was a “human factor” and “not AI.” She also said:
Reportedly, there is literally no hope of recovering the files. So, yes, they do have to recut the entire season. That is so sad, and it’s scary to think about how this could happen, no matter how much AI was involved with it or not. The fact of the matter is, The Challenge Sverige has to go back to square one in post-production because they lost a full season. And it happened pretty close to its premiere date too, which makes it even harder to comprehend.
Now, while that’s going on in Sweden, in the United States, there’s chatter about whether its version of The Challenge will get to continue. Earlier in October, there were questions about whether The Challenge would get canceled, because one of the show’s stars, Cory Wharton (who has kept fans up to date in the past about the state of the show), said he thinks it won’t be back because “nobody’s gotten calls about next season.”
At the time of this writing, there’s no official news on the future of the US version of The Challenge. Meanwhile, it’s currently unclear when exactly the Swedish version of the show will be able to air after this whole reported AI incident.
So, while all this gets figured out, you can stream the US version of The Challenge with a Paramount+ subscription while we continue to hope for the best and an eventual premiere date for The Challenge Sverige.
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Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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