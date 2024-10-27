Ready Or Not 2: What We Know So Far About The Horror Movie Sequel

Whether you're in a state of preparedness or the complete opposite, Ready or Not 2 is set to join the ever-growing list of upcoming horror movies!

Yes indeed, a follow-up to 2019’s Ready or Not, one of the most acclaimed horror-comedy movies in recent memory, is officially in the works. As it goes any time a new sequel to a hit film gets the greenlight, a few questions immediately spring to mind: Is beloved Scream Queen Samara Weaving returning to star? Are the guys from Radio Silence back at the helm? What sort of blood-soaked shenanigans will take place this time?

To be honest, quite a few details about are still in hiding at the moment but I can fill in those who seek all the details we do know so far. Olly olly oxen free, the following is a handy guide to Ready or Not 2.

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

At the time of writing, Ready or Not 2 does not have an official release date, which is not too surprising. The sequel was only officially announced in mid-October 2024 at a special screening of the original that was attended by directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of Radio Silence and star Samara Weaving. Obviously, a spot on the upcoming 2024 movie schedule is not at all likely, unless it was already filmed and edited, but I would not yet rule the chance of it becoming an upcoming 2025 movie.

What Is Ready Or Not 2 About?

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

There is also nothing to report regarding the plot of Ready or Not 2 but I imagine it is going to involve Grace, the hero of the first film, becoming wrapped up in another horrifying cat-and-mouse game of sorts. The last time we saw the blood-splattered bride in the Ready or Not ending – SPOILER WARNING – she had just survived a deadly match of Hide and Seek against her wealthy, Satanic in-laws, whose failure to sacrifice her to Mr. LeBail in time resulted in each of them exploding into a reddish mess.

The conclusiveness of this satisfyingly sinister ending had previously made me weary of a Ready or Not sequel coming together even when it was still just a rumor, while on the flip side, CinemaBlend’s Sarah El-Mahmoud demanded a Ready or Not 2 just a month after the original came out In retrospect and in light of the sequel news, I do agree this sequel to what seemed like a one-off horror movie might be fun and could make sense in a few ways.

Perhaps the storyline could lean harder on the supernatural as a haunted house movie in which Grace inherits the Le Domas estate and contends with her in-laws’ vengeful spirits. Or maybe RoN2 could put her in an wholly new environment where another bizarre, violent situation is taking place. Perhaps she'll even lead her own hunt.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Samara Weaving Returns To Lead The Ready Or Not 2 Cast

(Image credit: Disney / Fox)

Whatever the Ready or Not 2 story turns out to be, I am just happy it will be led once again by Samara Weaving, a casting move that might not have happened if the original ending of Ready or Not, in which her character is ultimately sacrificed, had not been cut in favor of the more positive conclusion. Her performance in the original immediately made Grace one of the best modern final girls, and made Weaving a favorite among the horror community.

Of course, the Australian actor and model (and niece of Hugo Weaving) had previous experience with the genre, namely with a recurring part in Ash vs. Evil Dead and leading roles in the films Mayhem and the Netflix horror movie, The Babysitter. She then continued to honor her Scream Queen reputation by appearing in 2023's Scream VI (which has a Ready or Not easter egg) and 2024's post-apocalyptic survival thriller Azrael, in addition to broadening her horizons in dramas like Babylon and Chevalier.

Radio Silence Is Involved With Ready Or Not 2

(Image credit: The Orchard / Dark Sky Films)

As seen in a TikTok by mamasgeeky that captures the Ready or Not screening's Q&A portion, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of Radio Silence personally confirmed that they are helming the sequel. Following their success helming segments of anthology horror movie favorites V/H/S and Southbound, the original Ready or Not made them a mainstream success, leading them to direct two Scream movies and the acclaimed vampire movie Abigail.

The third member of the filmmaking collective, Chad Villella, is also involved with Ready or Not 2 as an executive producer, just like with all of his other projects with Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett (save when he also directed their V/H/S and Southbound segments.) According to Deadline, he shares his EP credit with Tara Farney and other producers include Tripp Vinson, Bradley J. Fischer, William Sherak, and James Vanderbilt.

Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy Are Writing Ready Or Not 2

(Image credit: Searchlight)

Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy are set to retun to write Ready or Not 2, having also penned the predecessor. In fact, the original thriller was the first of four collaborations with Radio Silence for Busick, who co-wrote aboth of their Scream movies with James Vanderbilt, and co-wrote Abigail with Stephen Shields.

Busick had previously collaborated with Murphy on TV series Stan Against Evil and one of the best horror TV shows on Hulu, Castle Rock, as writers. Murphy first started out as a production assistant on horror films like 2003’s Wrong Turn and Skinwalkers from 2006 before associate producing 2007’s The Deaths of Ian Stone and writing segments for a 2016 anthology called Minutes Before Midnight. He and Busick also have a cameo in Ready or Not as the guys from a video on how to use a crossbow that Fitch (Kristian Bruun) looks up at one point.

How To Watch The Original Ready Or Not

(Image credit: Searchlight)

As of October 2024, the first Ready or Not is one of the best horror movies on Hulu. Of course, logging into your Hulu subscription is just one way to catch up on the thriller’s uproarious events to prepare yourself for the follow-up.

One thing about this sequel that I especially hope to see is that it receives a title more creative than simply Ready or Not 2. I mean, the obvious, and perhaps best, choice would be something like Ready or Not, Here They Come, or even Ready or Not, Here SHE Comes, referring to Grace’s return. Regardless, I am curious to see what the horror film conjures when it reveals itself.