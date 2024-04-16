Ready Or Not Directors Tease ‘Banger’ Of A Sequel, And I Need It Now

The horror genre's renaissance shows no signs of slowing down, to the delight of fans who watched as the best horror movies returned to theater with new sequels. There have also been some killer original concepts in theaters recently, including Radio Silence's 2019 black comedy Ready or Not. That pair of filmmakers directed the last two Scream movies as well as the upcoming horror movie Abigail, and now they're tasing a "banger" of a sequel for Ready or Not.

After crushing it with their pair of Scream movies, director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett worked on the vampire horror movie Abigail, which hits theaters this weekend. But fans have not-so-patiently been waiting for a follow up to Ready or Not, and the filmmakers revealed to EW that they're definitely cooking up some plans. As Gillett shared:

It's getting figured out. That's what we'll say: Ready or Not 2 is getting figured out. What we can say is that there is a script that is an absolute f---ing banger of a sequel. And however it gets made, and in whatever capacity we are helping get it made, we are so excited that it's happening. That movie is truly the love of our creative lives in a lot of ways

Well, I'm hyped. Ready or Not is a delightfully and utterly re-watchable movie experience, one that perfectly blended horror and comedy. And if Gillett's comments are to be believed, the sequel is going to be equally wild. Alexa, play that "Hide and Seek" song from the original.

While I'm hyped that we'll seemingly be getting another Ready or Not sometime in the future, I definitely have questions about how this will work out narratively. The bonkers ending of Ready or Not did see Samara Weaving's Grace survive her harrowing battle against the le Domas family. This seemingly wrapped the story in a bow, and it should be interesting to see what comes next. Will we follow another family who made the same deal with le Bail, or is Grace's story not finished just yet? The latter would be another chance for the directors to work with Weaving, who was also part of the Scream VI cast.

While I was originally bummed that Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett wouldn't be back for Scream 7, the fact that we may get Ready or Not 2 out of it definitely softens that blow. Especially since it's apparently going to be such a banger of a sequel.

The ending of Ready or Not saw the le Domas family literally explode for failing to kill Grace, which she watches in disbelief as she's drenched in their blood. And I'd love to see her one again kick ass when fighting for survival. Hopefully the sequel moves forward quickly and we return to that burgeoning franchise. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates.