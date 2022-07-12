Rebel Wilson Dropped The Most Delightful Vacation Breakfast Pics Days After Getting Candid About Her Weight Journey

Rebel Wilson seems to be currently living her best life. The star of Netflix’s Senior Year has been on an extended vacation spanning multiple continents and countries in recent weeks. This weekend she ended up at the Wimbledon finals, but just before that she stopped off for a delightful stay at the brand new Kaya Palazzo resort Palazzo Mansions in Turkey, where she enjoyed a guilt-free breakfast in the water, on a tray. So fancy. I mean take a look. Have you ever seen anything like this before?

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The trend is called a floating breakfast, and it has been running around at luxury resorts in recent months. In fact, resorts from the Maldives to Bali offer exclusive breakfasting experiences in exotic locations, and now it looks like travelers can add the Palazzo Mansions to the list. Rebel Wilson called staying at the resort the “best private salt lake experience” she’s ever seen in a separate Stories post, and from what we got of the view, it looked to be a lovely way to spend your vacation.

(Image credit: Rebel Wilson Instagram Stories)

Other Stories footage showed a bright turquoise-looking lake and a wide swathe of nature featuring trees and the tucked-in resort. Not a bad way to spend the a.m. at all.

The vacation post comes just a few days after Rebel Wilson opened up about the lengthy trip which she embarked on after after introducing the world to her girlfriend Ramona Agruma . Traveling has been a beautiful way to celebrate their relationship, but it has also led Wilson to be a bit outside of her usual routine. As you may recall, it was that routine that helped Wilson to lose weight to get to her goal of 165 lbs (or 75 kg) during the pandemic era when she had additional time to focus on herself and her goals. Now that she’s been traveling, she’s been open about putting a little weight on, and a few days ago Wilson opened up about trying not to be too hard on herself.

It doesn’t help to be hard on yourself but I know what it’s like to feel guilty and not great after eating too much. But if you’re like me just know YOU are more than just your weight, your weight doesn’t define you, just try your best to be healthy and don’t be so hard on yourself 💗 Be the best version of you 💗

In fact, however, honesty has been a really important part of Wilson’s life since she started her “Year of Health” journey that led her to lose over 5 stone. That Pitch Perfect star – who has joked she is now going by Fit Amy in a nod to that franchise – opened up previously about how she lost the weight, noting that an increased focus on protein and also feeling confident that “nothing is forbidden” really helped her to attain her goals. Wilson has also said portion control has been a helpful tool.