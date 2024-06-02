‘Always Flirt With The Line Of What’s Acceptable’: Rebel Wilson Says Only Gay Actors Playing Gay Roles In Hollywood Is ‘Total Nonsense’

The debate over who should play certain Hollywood roles has been heating up in recent years. Rebel Wilson is known for adding comic rellief to some of the best rom-coms and genre-meshing films such as Bridesmaids and Pitch Perfect, and has weighed in with her perspective when it comes to portraying gay characters. She believes actors should be free to push boundaries and "flirt with the line of what’s acceptable," while also stating that the idea of only gay actors playing gay roles is "total nonsense."

Reflecting On Casting Practices

The 44-year-old Senior Year star has pushed the envelope with some of the best R-rated comedies of the 2010s, and is no stranger to being as frank and vocal as the parts she plays. When discussing comedy and gender differences in an interview with Lauren Laverne on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs ( via The Guardian ), The Almond and the Seahorse actress emphasized that "being something" gives a person the right to joke about that distinction, but she also cautioned against this restrictive approach, saying:

I think that’s hard. It’s going into this territory of like saying, ‘Well, only straight actors can play straight roles, and gay actors can play gay roles,’ which I think is total nonsense.

The Jojo Rabbit alum emphasized the importance of artistic freedom, asserting that talent should be the main factor in casting decisions. She continued:

I think you should be able to play any role that you want. But I always think, in comedy, your job is to always flirt with that line of what’s acceptable. Sometimes you do step over it but, at the end of the day, you are trying to entertain people. If people are just always being safe and protective, you’re not going to get good comedy from that.

Which isn't to say there aren't plenty of great comedies that are safe and non-offensive in that way, but projects that never attempt to strive outside of that zone tend not to be the biggest blockbusters. (For all that Garfield may try to prove this wrong.)

Pushing Boundaries Through Comedy

Wilson also addressed her thoughts on the different standards for jokes in comedy, particularly regarding who is allowed to make certain jokes. The Cats star continued:

I’ve definitely said a lot of edgy jokes, and said them sometimes in very public places like the BAFTAs.

The Brother's Grimsby actress added that while navigating these boundaries is challenging, pushing the limits is essential for good comedy.

The Pitch Perfect Star Opens Up About Her Personal Life

In addition to sharing her professional insights, Rebel also discussed her relationship with fiancée, Ramona Agruma. The Les Nortin series star proposed to Agruma at Disneyland last year after publicly acknowledging their same-sex relationship, which came in response to a journalist claiming their publication would out her . Wilson also talked about the process of coming out to their families and the different reactions they received.

I’m lucky in my case, even though I come from a very conservative background, it went very, very well... My grandparents, who are in their 90s, just so chilled and cool with it. Ramona’s family, not as much. Her mum has luckily come around now, her father still doesn’t talk to her, but we’re hoping that will change.

The Hustle performer also shared the journey of planning for a child through surrogacy while beginning her relationship with Agruma–the couple welcomed their first child in 2022. Rebel revealed:

I’d already been planning to use a surrogate to have a child and I’d done several rounds of IVF and I had one embryo transfer, which sadly didn’t work. Almost right at meeting Ramona, I was planning on the second embryo transfer and I was like, ‘Babe I don’t know how to tell you this, but I’m going to have a child kind of around November.’

Rebel Wilson's perspective on the flexibility of casting and the need to push comedic boundaries adds a significant voice to the ongoing discussions in Hollywood. Her belief in the importance of artistic freedom and challenging the status quo resonates with her career choices and personal life. As debates about representation and authenticity persist, the experienced actress reminds us of the delicate balance between conforming to societal norms and daring to push the boundaries for entertainment.